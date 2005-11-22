-
Special Olympics promotes inclusion at Spokane Hoopfest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest brings people together in so many ways, and one way is how Special Olympics is promoting inclusion. Peyton Barber and Capriel Halliday play on Lake City High School’s basketball when they’re not playing in Hoopfest. This year, they got the opportunity though to try something new during Hoopfest.
Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
An Arkansas prison inmate recaptured after 32 years
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas prison escapee who had been on the run for more than three decades has been recaptured. The state Department of Corrections says 60-year-old Steven Dishman was arrested Sunday at a home in Springdale in northwest Arkansas by local law enforcement and state troopers. The department initially spelled Dishman's first name as Stephen.
Options for Supreme Court on Trump travel ban
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is expected to decide within days whether the Trump administration can enforce a ban on visitors to the U.S. from six mostly Muslim countries. The high-stakes legal fight has been going on since President Donald Trump rolled out a travel ban just a week after his inauguration. He casts it as critical to deterring terror attacks in the United States.
California father buries wrong man after coroner's mistake
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man. Eighty-two-year-old Frank J. Kerrigan of Wildomar says the Orange County coroner's office mistakenly identified a body found dead on May 6 as that of his son. Kerrigan says he was told fingerprints were used to ID 57-year-old Frank M. Kerrigan, who is mentally ill and homeless.
NY officer attends graduation of girl he rescued in 2011
NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) - A Long Island police officer has attended the high school graduation of a teen he rescued from icy waters more than six years ago. Newsday reports that Suffolk County Police Officer Matthew DeMatteo watched Sarah Thalhammer graduate from North Babylon High School on Saturday.
Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - and face some
NEW YORK (AP) - Pride parades in New York, San Francisco and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights. But the events are also contending with the prospect of protests over their own diversity and direction.
Dakota Access review to re-examine impact on tribe
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge has ordered another review of whether the already-operating Dakota Access pipeline might unfairly affect the Standing Rock Sioux. It's uncertain how the process will unfold, but there are two main possibilities. Federal officials who permitted the project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois could revise their analysis, or they could conduct a full environmental study.
Air bag maker Takata bankruptcy expected Monday in Japan, US
DETROIT (AP) - Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. is expected to file for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and Tokyo on Monday. Two people briefed on the matter say most of Takata's assets will be sold to rival Key Safety Systems for $1.6 billion. Takata, which was founded in 1933, couldn't withstand expected hefty lawsuit verdicts and penalties it must pay for making faulty air bag inflators.
Auctioned lots on northern Idaho lake sell for $7.8M
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Lands has auctioned 14 lots along Payette Lake for more than $7.8 million. Officials said Friday that two of the lots had competitive bidding, where the current lessees lost to the winning bidders. Those lots sold for a combined $54,500 over appraised value - winning bidders must pay the lessees for the appraised value of their cabins and other improvements.
Mayor: Seattle Pride Parade celebrates unity
SEATTLE (AP) - As temperatures began to rise, hundreds of men, women and children carrying rainbow flags hit the streets in the 43th annual Seattle Pride Parade on Sunday. Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said on Twitter that the city is celebrating unity and a strong community.
Matt Hanson, Haley Chura win IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The pro triathlon athletes have crossed the finish line in Coeur d'Alene. After hitting the water at 6 a.m. the two champions, Matt Hanson and Haley Chura were crowned Sunday morning in the IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3 race.
Dad, daughter catch teen who fell from ride
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) - A father and his 21-year-old daughter had caught the teenage girl who fell 25 feet (7.6 meters) to the ground from an amusement park ride. Matthew Howard Sr. and his daughter, Leeann Winchell, say they were about to leave Six Flags Great Escape near Albany, New York on Saturday when they saw the 14-year-old dangling from the "Sky Ride" gondola.
Spokane's Hoopfest brings many unique festivities
SPOKANE, Wash. - The world's biggest three-on-three tournament is not all about the basketball. Spokane's Hoopfest has many other festivities to offer during the weekend. On Saturday, the Gonzaga's men's and women's basketball teams were out signing autographs and posing for pictures, along with their cheerleaders.
Missing Spokane man found safely
UPDATE 10:58PM - Spokane Police tells KHQ that Gordon Hochsteder has been found. He was found in his car near Division and Wabash. He treated by paramedics and is now home safe.
Medical tents busy at Hoopfest 2017
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's starting to get hot and the doctors and volunteers at Hoopfest weekend were keeping busy treating everything from heat exhaustion to scrapes and sprains Over the course of the first day of the tournament, workers say they treated about 400 people. They've been stressing the importance of staying well hydrated, whether you're balling out in the tournament, or strictly spectating.
Drunk driver rams light pole twice in Pasco
Pasco Police shared surveillance video from a local mini mart that shows a drunk driver hitting a parked car and a light pole in the parking lot. Police say the driver was at the store purchasing more beer before she hit the parked vehicle on her way out of the lot. She tried to leave the scene of the accident and smashed into a light pole.
Hoopfest team plays in honor of shot EWU teammate
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest is underway and some teams have taken to the court for some inspirational reasons. One team made up of former Eastern Washington University athletes formed a team to honor their former teammate, Alden Gibbs. Gibbs is now paralyzed from the waist down after a shooting back in January. He was shot in the back 11 times.
Spokane Valley crews respond to fire at scrap yard
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire crews responded to the area of Knox and Felt Saturday afternoon for a reported car fire. Black smoke could be seen from I-90 as fire crews battled the blaze that spread to several cars in the Pull and Save auto parts store in Spokane Valley.
Professor to student mom: Just bring your baby to class
A professor in Tennessee has a solution for a student who missed class after she couldn't find someone to babysit her 3-month-old girl: Just bring the child to class. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Professor Sally Hunter at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville emailed Morgan King that she would be "absolutely delighted" to hold King's daughter, Korbin, while teaching class.
Seattle police: No choice but lethal force in fatal shooting
SEATTLE (AP) - Two Seattle police officers who shot and killed a 30-year-old pregnant woman each say they fired their weapons after the woman suddenly pulled a knife and came after them. The Seattle Times reports that the Seattle Police Department late Friday released transcripts of interviews with the officers involved the June 18 fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles.
Small Kentucky town elects dog as mayor
RABBIT HASH, Ky. - The newest mayor of the small town of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, is a Pitbull named Brynneth Pawltro. And surprisingly, it's not the first time the town has elected a K9 to office. The town isn't big enough to have a real mayor, so instead, they hold a fundraiser to pick their mayor.
WATCH: Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash on California highway
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A case of road rage caused a chain-reaction crash on a California freeway on Wednesday and a driver caught the whole thing on video. It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita. Witness Chris Traber started recording when he saw a gray sedan cut off the motorcyclist.
UK Parliament investigating cyberattack on user accounts
LONDON (AP) - British officials are investigating a cyberattack on the country's Parliament after discovering "unauthorized attempts to access parliamentary user accounts." A spokeswoman for the House of Commons said Saturday that officials are working with the National Cyber Security Center to secure the computer network. She added that remote email access for members has been disabled to protect the network.
Police: Officer fatally shoots man following car chase
KENT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in western Washington state say a police officer in Kent fatally shot a 20-year-old man Saturday morning following a vehicle pursuit. The Kent Police Department says the shooting occurred at about 12:15 a.m. and that the man from Auburn was declared dead at the scene after life-saving efforts failed.
Kootenai County deputies arrest woman who stole 92-year-old's purse
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County deputies report a 92-year-old woman has her purse back after it was stolen earlier in the week, thanks to help from the community. Deputies say the 92-year-old woman reported her purse stolen from a local store on Monday. Along with credit cards and checks, her purse contained irreplaceable photos of her family members.
Professor says N. Korea detainee got what he 'deserved'
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."
CIA chief: Intel leaks on the rise, cites leaker 'worship'
WASHINGTON (AP) - The CIA director says he thinks the disclosure of America's secret intelligence is on the rise - partly due to what he calls the "worship" of leakers such as Edward Snowden. That's what Mike Pompeo says in a TV interview as he expresses his belief that there seems to be an increase in the theft of U.S. secrets "'for the purpose of self-aggrandizement or money or for whatever their motivation may be."
Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car as punishment
WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in the hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson, and that they didn't lock themselves in, as she initially said. Twenty-four-year-old Cynthia Marie Randolph was jailed Friday on two counts of causing serious bodily harm to a child.
5 people electrocuted in pool at water park in Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkish media reports say five people - three of them children - were electrocuted at a water park pool in northwest Turkey and have died. The private Dogan news agency reported Friday that the three children were caught up in an electrical current in the pool at the park in the town of Akyazi, in Sakarya province. The park's manager and his son dived into the pool to try and save them.
Homeless Hoopfest team counts points and blessings
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest is about much more than just basketball. Each team has their own story -- and for some, the path was paved with blood sweat and tears. Today I met a team who has become a brotherhood from under the bridge. When it comes to tournament time, any basketball player will tell you its all about the shoes But for Randy Slone, a new pair of Nikes is about much more than just the swoosh "They recruited me asking me if I had history w...
Driver lands on I-90 barrier after overcorrecting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters say a car was driving too fast on I-90 near the state line Friday afternoon, and couldn't slow down in time to deal with traffic. The driver overcorrected and landed on the barrier. The driver suffered minor injuries. The crash caused a backup for several hours near Starr Rd.
Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 23rd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 23rd.
Man shot by deputy in Burien was carrying pen, not knife
BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was fatally shot by a King County Sheriff's deputy in Burien was carrying a pen and not a knife as initially reported. The Seattle Times reports the sheriff's office originally said Tommy Le had what was believed to be a knife and advanced on two deputies around midnight June 13. Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Cindi West says deputies were called for reports of gunshots when a homeowner fired his handgun at the groun...
Iron-couple: an Ironman love story
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A love story in the lake city. KHQ Local News reporter Adam Mayer met not just an 'iron man' but an 'iron couple.' Brian Lambert and Kelly Emich will be competing together on the same course where they met one year ago. Thousands of athletes swim, bike, and run their way to Coeur d'Alene every summer from all parts of the country. Brian and Kelly both came from Boulder, Colorado- without knowing each other. After the half Ironman, they ...
Pepperoni prep: restaurants prepare for Hoopfest weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - With thousands of people in town for Hoopfest, restaurants are prepping for this weekend. Twenty pounds. That's how much pepperoni Fire Artisan Pizza is expected to go through just this weekend alone. Kitchen Manager Christy Grohs has been crafting pizzas for several years and her crew started prepping earlier this week for the big weekend. Dicing onions, preparing the fresh mozzarella, and slicing that high quality
Feeling the heat at Hoopfest: temperatures can alter tempers
SPOKANE, Wash. - The difference between a few degrees could mean a foul or a felony. "It's like 77...75 to about 88 is actually when our side operations in partnership with Spokane police kind of go on high alert," said Executive Director of Hoopfest Matt Santangelo. Cops will more likely to be needed on stand by for Saturday rather than Sunday. "Anything above that they aren't as worried about fights any longer because people are too
Homeless single father tries to turn luck around for 4-year-old daughter
SPOKANE, Wash. George Simpkins packed his bags and moved from Ohio to Spokane to start a new job. But when he got to the Lilac City, his string of bad luck started. “That never happened,” said Simpkins. “I’ve had temporary jobs off and on.” It’s been several years since Simpkins moved to Spokane, and the now 48-year-old hasn’t been able to keep a job, but it’s not due to lack of effort. “I’ve lost a couple of jobs because
Retiring school resource officer leaves behind a legacy
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the end of an era at Central Valley School District. After years of making a difference in students life, the school resource officer is saying goodbye. Jeff Duncan is a School Resource Officer for the Central Valley School District at University High School. Monday marked their last day of class, and was also the last day of work and beginning of retirement for Jeff. "It's just time for me to retire," Jeff said. "You know
California woman finds dead frog in salad
A woman ordering a side salad at BJ's in West Covina got a little more than she asked for. After about 4 bites into her salad, Shawna Cepeda discovered a small frog in her salad. After informing the manager of her discovery, he comped her meal but still made her family pay for their drinks. Cepeda later received a $50 gift certificate from the corporate office.
Lobbyist wounded in GOP baseball shooting leaves hospital
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Another victim of the mass shooting that critically injured a congressman is out of the hospital. The family of Tyson Foods lobbyist Matt Mika says he was released Friday from George Washington University Hospital. Mika was among five people hit by gunfire multiple times in his chest and arm in the attack on a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, on June 14. The others were U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, two U.S. Capitol Police...
HGTV's Gaines: Waco restaurant to be called Magnolia Table
WACO, Texas (AP) - HGTV stars Joanna and Chip Gaines say the historic Waco, Texas, cafe they bought last year will be called Magnolia Table and serve breakfast, lunch and brunch. The stars of the TV show "Fixer Upper" say they hope to reopen what had been the Elite Cafe by the end of 2017. Joanna Gaines wrote in a recent blog that she has many great memories from family Sunday brunches at the Elite Cafe. After operating for nearly 100 years, Elite...
Liberty Lake man dies four days after crash near Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Liberty Lake man has died Friday as a result of his the injuries he suffered from a crash earlier this week. The crash happened on US-95 southbound by Cougar Gulch Road on Monday. Idaho State Police say 68-year-old Glenn Davis was parked on the right shoulder with a passenger inside his car. According to the police report,. Davis attempted to make a left turn from the shoulder of the roadway and failed to yield to an oncoming car.
Gentle reminder: don't leave valuables inside vehicles
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The nice weather is here and more people are out enjoying parks, lakes, and events like Hoopfest. The Spokane Valley Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone that criminals are also out, and are looking to prey on valuables left behind in your parked cars. Law enforcement says it doesn't matter if your vehicle is locked or unlocked, it takes less than a second for a thief to enter and steal your belongings.
Man found alive after 4 days missing in Montana wilderness
CHOTEAU, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday. Rocky Mountain District Ranger Mike Munoz says 21-year-old Eric Hellmuth was found alive on Friday. The Choteau Acantha first reported the discovery of Hellmuth. The newspaper reports Hellmuth is tired and dehydrated, but in good condition. A backcountry outfitter reported ...
Coroner identifies person who died in house fire near Moses Lake Golf Course
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - One person is dead following an early morning house fire near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District #5 was called to the home at around 7:30 a.m. on Fairway Drive Northeast near the Moses Lake Golf Course. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, and firefighters say while battling the blaze they found the body of a person inside the home.
Trump questions Obama's handling of Russia intel
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election(all times EDT): 6:40 p.m. President Donald Trump is faulting his predecessor's handling of Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. Trump tells Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth in an interview set to air Sunday that he "just heard today for the first time" that former President Barack Obama "knew about Russia a long time before t...
State warns of wildfire danger
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - State officials are warning about increased wildfire danger in all of Eastern Washington through the weekend. The state Department of Natural Resources says increasing winds, higher temperatures and lower humidity are expected to heighten the risk of wildfires. The increased danger is expected to last until Tuesday. (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redi...
Post Falls man charged with downloading and disseminating child pornography
POST FALLS, Idaho - A 35-year-old Post Falls man has been arrested and charged with Sexual Exploitation of a child after authorities say he downloaded and disseminated child pornography over the internet. Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Edward Gardner was arrested on Thursday by investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
5 people electrocuted in pool at water park in Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey - Turkish media reports say five people - three of them children - were electrocuted at a water park pool in northwest Turkey and have died. The private Dogan news agency reported Friday that the three children were caught up in an electrical current in the pool at the park in the town of Akyazi, in Sakarya province. The park's manager and his son dived into the pool to try and save them.
Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days in a row
ANAHEIM, Calif. - If Disneyland is "The Happiest Place on Earth," Jeff Reitz may be its happiest citizen. As of Thursday, Reitz had visited the park for 2,000 days in a row - every day for 5½ years. The Huntington Beach man tells the Orange County Register he began visiting with his ex-girlfriend in 2012 when both were jobless and wanted to keep up their spirits.
Accident reported involving military plane at Ohio air show
DAYTON, Ohio - Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident. Penelope Reed of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton says a report was received at 12:31 p.m. Friday of a jet off the end of a runway and on its top. She says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a crash team and heavy rescue crew.
R.I.P. Maddie the Bulldog
SPOKANE, Wash. - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has passed away after battling a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. "Today I couldn't take the pain anymore and told my humans," a post on Maddie's Facebook page read Thursday night. "Under the care of my loving vet Dr. Ben Hart... I grew my angel wings and flew over the Rainbow Bridge.
Palouse Falls State Park temporarily closes during fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officials say Palouse Falls State Park in eastern Washington was temporarily closed during a fire that burned through wild lands north of the park. The Tri-City Herald reports that the fire started Wednesday and seemed to begin to die down until winds caused it to grow again. Franklin County Fire Districts and Adams County Fire District brought the fire under control Thursday.
At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating the president
LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump. He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.
Hoopfest: then and now
SPOKANE, Wash. How the times have changed. This weekend is Hoopfest's 27th year. And while we're all excited about everything the world's largest 3-on-3 tournament has to offer ... it's fun to look back and see how far we've come. In June of 1990 backyard ball took on a whole new meaning IN Spokane. It was Hoopfests humble beginnings. A time when shirts versus skins was still okay. A time when no one could predict just how big this tournament was going t...
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 22nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 22nd.
Prosecutors seek to uphold 'Making a Murderer' confession
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors say they'll seek to reverse an appeals court decision that the confession of a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was improperly obtained and that he should be retried or freed. Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 in photographer Teresa Halbach's death on Halloween two years earlier. Dassey told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Halbach. Dassey was 16 then and...
Documents detail reasoning behind removal of Former Spokane street director
SPOKANE, Wash. - You might remember - Mark Serbousek was removed from the top spot in the Streets Department - the day before a storm dumped another 7 inches of snow on Spokane. Many wondered at the time whether a winter's worth of complaints about inadequate plowing and pothole repair had anything to do with it. This stack of documents - including emails, memos, and text messages and covering late 2016 through
Hoopfest team finds third player to keep family tradition alive
SPOKANE, Wash. - Each year thousands of players come together for the world’s largest 3-on-3-basketball tournament, but one team is still missing their most valuable player. Joey Cawyer played at Hoopfest for a decade before passing away from brain cancer in 2013. “It was really hard to watch Joey go,” said his mother, Cindy Anderson.
Mothers describe witnessing attempted child luring near Glass Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you know where your kids are? Thankfully, two women say they were around after a man tried to lure their kids into his car. It happened Wednesday morning in North Spokane near Glass Park off of Hoffman Street. Spokane Police say they are calling this an attempted child luring and they are actively searching for the man. Misty Coleman-Woods says a man in a Subaru pulled up to her home around 10:30 a.m. on
Restoration efforts underway on High Drive Bluff; 'Watering Brigade' volunteers wanted
SPOKANE, Wash. - Restoration efforts are underway after a mile-long road was bulldozed reportedly without permission in the High Drive Bluff. Patrick Keegan is with Friends of the Bluff. He has been coming down to the area that was bulldozed nearly every other day with his backpack full of four gallons of water. That’s because more than 900 tree seedlings have been planted to restore what was taken down.
Huge stuffed cow saves 2-year-old boy after fall out window
CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) - Police in Massachusetts are crediting a huge stuffed cow with saving 2-year-old boy who fell out of a second-story window and onto concrete below. It happened Wednesday in Chelsea. Police say the boy was playing in a bedroom with his 12-year-old sister and bouncing on the bed when he bounced right out of the window. He fell 16 feet (4 meters) onto the concrete. Luckily, he was holding onto the cow, which broke his fall. ...
Body of missing Gold Bar man recovered from river
MONROE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a man missing northeast of Seattle has been found in the Skykomish River near Monroe. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered 71-year-old Olaf Eriksen's body Thursday afternoon after three men who were fishing and discovered the body called 911. The men told 911 they found Eriksen's body in the water. The sheriff's office says Ericksen, who lived in Gold Bar, had been m...
Man convicted of deadly stabbing after SpongeBob dispute
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man accused of stabbing someone after a confrontation a witness said was sparked by a comparison to SpongeBob SquarePants has been convicted of murder. Prosecutors say 39-year-old Robert S. Lee stabbed Jamal Britton last July at a Lewisburg apartment complex. PennLive.com reports witness Qaisha Jacobs told the jury Britton was angry after Lee told him he looked like th...
Glider makes emergency landing to avoid air traffic collision
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Wednesday afternoon one person was taken to the hospital via Life Flight after a deer ran out in fron of their motorcycle on Baird Springs RD near RD 16 NW. As Grant County Firefighters were finishing up at the motorcycle collision, they say a glider lost lift and made an emergency landing a short distance from the collision scene. Firefighters say the glider recognized the Life Flight on scene and chose a different landing area to avoid a potential air collision.
-
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on removing Yellowstone region grizzly bears from federal protections (all times local): ___ 1:30 p.m. Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter is welcoming the delisting of grizzlies in Yellowstone and says the state is ready to start managing the bears. Otter says Idaho has been on the forefront of Yellowstone grizzly bear recovery for many years and that the population has been recovere...
-
PLYMOUTH, Wash. (AP) - A 66-year-old man died in a crash involving his semitrailer and a freight train in southeastern Washington. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the crash Wednesday afternoon near Plymouth by the Columbia River. The sheriff's office says Ronald Slagg was driving north on a private road that crosses railroad tracks when the crash with a BNSF train occurred. The sheriff's office says Slagg was se...
-
BENTON CITY, Wash. (AP) - The Benton County Sheriff's Office discovered $1.6 million worth of illegal marijuana at a Washington house while checking on a domestic dispute report. The Tri-City Herald reports deputies and gang team members seized 1,600 plants from the house. Authorities say nobody had been arrested as of Wednesday evening, but the suspects involved in the two large, unlicensed growing operations have been identified. A search war...
-
SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The 67-year-old driver of a school bus involved in a rollover crash that injured more than a dozen junior high students in April has been charged with misdemeanor reckless driving. The Times-News reports that Richard Mecham was charged Monday in 5th District court. Officials say Mecham on April 18 drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected and rolled the 2011 school bus. Twelve students were hospitalized, and all were released the next d...
-
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is hiring and will be holding an open house next week for anyone interested in a career in law enforcement. The open house will take place on June 29, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Sheriff's Office Training Center at 6011 N. Chase Road, Newman Lake, WA 99025.
-
BERLIN - German lawmakers have approved a plan to annul the convictions of thousands of gay men under a law criminalizing homosexuality that was enforced enthusiastically in post-World War II West Germany. Parliament's lower house voted unanimously Thursday in favor of the bill. The legislation criminalizing homosexuality was introduced in the 19th century.
-
It all started with a single, attainable goal: buying a snazzy new Yeti cooler, filled with craft beer from microbreweries between the Inland Northwest and Texas. To make it happen, 32-year-old Tyler McGuffin, of Spokane Valley, applied the skills he uses every day as an STCU accountant to plan an itinerary that would take him from Spokane to Waco.
-
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A psychologist who helped design the CIA's harsh interrogation methods in the war on terror says his participation in the program that involved torturing suspects caused him "great, soulful torment." The comments are in videotaped depositions of Bruce Jessen ahead of a Sept. 5 trial.
-
PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister. The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said Thursday that an investigation is underway into Saturday's death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.
-
CEDARTOWN, Ga. - A Georgia sheriff says he will shorten the sentences of inmates who stepped in to help a deputy when he collapsed on the job. Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats told news outlets the deputy suddenly collapsed while overseeing inmates on a work-release detail. The six inmates opened the deputy's shirt, removed his bulletproof vest and began performing CPR.
-
WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says North Korea must be held accountable for what happened to an American college student who was detained there for over a year and died after being returned home to Ohio in a coma. Ohio's Republican senator calls Otto Warmbier "an amazing young man" who shouldn't have been detained.
-
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted.
-
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say a man repossessing a minivan towed it with a sleeping child in the back. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when the man used GPS to track the vehicle after the 7-year-old's mother said she had stopped to run into work. The woman and bystanders screamed as the tow truck drove off with her child and the vehicle, which had tinted windows.
-
SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller. Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.
-
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 21st.
-
SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the weekend a Spokane man had his livelihood stolen from him when a thief made off with a camera bag filled with gear worth thousands of dollars. By trade, Christopher Gray is a web developer, photographer and videographer. On Saturday afternoon when and his twin daughters were on a bike ride through Riverfront Park on their way to a photo shoot when Christopher noticed something unusual.
-
SPOKANE, Wash. - One West Central Spokane man is upset after his garage was tagged with graffiti, but he's got a plan to take back his garage. The plan involves time, paint brushes and an artist to help him take away the graffiti and make something special. The other day, Andrew Larson came out of his house to a surprise.
-
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A busy stretch of road in Coeur d’Alene came to a screeching halt yesterday. “It was just a loud impact,” Melissa Cheney said. Cheney, the owner of Lakeshore Decor, says she was with a client. “Then we saw the car actually flip over,” she said. Cheney says they rushed out of the store quickly and saw other people from across the street rush over as well.
-
Wednesday was the final day of patrol school for three K9s. The Chewelah Police Department will be getting their first K9 in a long time. Officer Matt Miller’s new partner is K9 Rebel. “It’s great that he’s my partner. I couldn’t ask for a better partner,” Miller says.
-
SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location. You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money. Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition.
-
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge won't decide until later this year whether to shut down the Dakota Access oil pipeline while federal officials do more environmental review. Judge James Boasberg on Wednesday approved a schedule under which both sides in an ongoing lawsuit over the pipeline will submit written arguments on the matter in July and August.
-
TACOMA, Wash. - A suspect in a 2016 Tacoma gang initiation killing has been booked into jail. The News Tribune reports 26-year-old Juan Jose Gaitan Vasquez was charged in March with one count of first-degree murder in the April 2016 death of Samuel Cruces-Vasquez.
-
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say the police officer injured at a Flint, Michigan, airport is in critical condition. Michigan State Police said the officer was critically hurt Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport. Airport officials posted on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no further details about the incident. A witness tells The Flint Journal he saw the officer bleeding form his neck.
-
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - One person is dead following an early morning house fire near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District #5 was called to the home at around 7:30 a.m. on Fairway Drive Northeast near the Moses Lake Golf Course. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, and firefighters say while battling the blaze they found the body of a person inside the home.>>
Young doctors in training like McDannel can work up to 90 hours a week and spend more than a decade learning their trade.>>
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officials say Palouse Falls State Park in eastern Washington was temporarily closed during a fire that burned through wild lands north of the park. The Tri-City Herald reports that the fire started Wednesday and seemed to begin to die down until winds caused it to grow again. Franklin County Fire Districts and Adams County Fire District brought the fire under control Thursday.>>
BOZEMAN, Wash. - There are things from my childhood that would have been useful for me to remember. Anything beyond 8th grade math comes to mind. I'm constantly forgetting important things my wife is telling me, but ask me to quote every Emilio Estevez line from Young Guns and I'm alright. It's been a life-saver on more than one occasion.>>
"The hook is deep to do community service just probably in a few years I will be doing it a different way," said Watkins.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Foo Fighters are coming to the Spokane Arena this December! Dave Grohl and company will play the Arena on December 4 as part of their Concrete and Gold tour. Tickets will go on sale June 29, 2017 through Ticketswest.at 10:00 a.m. Prices start at $51.00 and go up $101.00>>
The pro triathlon athletes have crossed the finish line in Coeur d'Alene. After hitting the water at 6 a.m. the two champions, Matt Hanson and Haley Chura were crowned Sunday morning in the IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3 race.>>
SEATTLE -- Josh Reddick homered, Brian McCann added a three-run double and Lance McCullers pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the disabled list to lift the Houston Astros to a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.>>
It's not all about the basketball. Spokane's Hoopfest has many other festivities to offer during the weekend.>>
Everyone's eyes were on the defending champions in the men's elite bracket: Bud Light and Desert Horse. Bud Light got a first-round bye and their first game didn't start until 11:00 a.m. against Spokanepsychandneuro>>
The 2017 Spokane Hoopfest women's elite bracket started off with the MM Power Rangers upsetting Stay Savage. Despite the upset, MM Power Rangers' stay in the winners bracket didn't last long.>>
Spokane Chiefs forward Jake McGrew was selected 159th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.>>
