Hometown Heroes - Spokane Police Department

SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS is reminding pet owners to keep an eye on their pets after they received reports of dogs being stolen from people’s backyards near Northwest Boulevard. Police have been contacted in these instances, and one woman who lives in Hillyard says it happened to her. Korinne Foote says her dog, Stitch, was in the yard on Saturday around 3 in the afternoon. She says a neighbor witnessed someone picking up the dog and putting it in her car. SCRAPS Korinne was re...