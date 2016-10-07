SALUTING THE BRAVE: The Honor Flight's trip to the Vietnam Memorial

LA MALBAIE, Quebec - President Donald Trump's top economic adviser says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "really kind of stabbed us in the back" when Trudeau said at the end of the Group of Seven summit that Canada wouldn't be pushed around by the U.S. and its trade tariffs. White House aide Larry Kudlow tells CNN's "State of the Union" says Trudeau has done a "great disservice" to the G-7 by saying Canada had to stand up for itself.