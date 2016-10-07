SALUTING THE BRAVE: The Honor Flight's trip to the Vietnam Memorial
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
D.C. firefighters use special masks to revive dog and cat after house fire
D.C. firefighters use special masks to revive dog and cat after house fire
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Firefighters in Washington D.C. came to the rescue of two family pets after they put out a basement fire at a home Sunday morning. Firefighters gave Sheeba the dog and Mousie the cat oxygen to revive them using special masks designed for animals. Once the animals were breathing better, the firefighters comforted them.>>
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Firefighters in Washington D.C. came to the rescue of two family pets after they put out a basement fire at a home Sunday morning. Firefighters gave Sheeba the dog and Mousie the cat oxygen to revive them using special masks designed for animals. Once the animals were breathing better, the firefighters comforted them.>>
Gas prices remain steady with average of $3.01 per gallon
Gas prices remain steady with average of $3.01 per gallon
CAMARILLO, Calif. - The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. has remained relatively steady for the past three weeks with a national average of $3.01 per gallon Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that a drop in crude prices has not been seen at the pump. Lundberg says that station operators kept the difference between wholesale and retail prices to make up for tight margins.>>
CAMARILLO, Calif. - The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. has remained relatively steady for the past three weeks with a national average of $3.01 per gallon Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that a drop in crude prices has not been seen at the pump. Lundberg says that station operators kept the difference between wholesale and retail prices to make up for tight margins.>>
Trump aide says Trudeau 'stabbed us in the back'
LA MALBAIE, Quebec - President Donald Trump's top economic adviser says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "really kind of stabbed us in the back" when Trudeau said at the end of the Group of Seven summit that Canada wouldn't be pushed around by the U.S. and its trade tariffs. White House aide Larry Kudlow tells CNN's "State of the Union" says Trudeau has done a "great disservice" to the G-7 by saying Canada had to stand up for itself.>>
LA MALBAIE, Quebec - President Donald Trump's top economic adviser says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "really kind of stabbed us in the back" when Trudeau said at the end of the Group of Seven summit that Canada wouldn't be pushed around by the U.S. and its trade tariffs. White House aide Larry Kudlow tells CNN's "State of the Union" says Trudeau has done a "great disservice" to the G-7 by saying Canada had to stand up for itself.>>
'Wedding Crashers' star Vince Vaughn busted at DUI stop
'Wedding Crashers' star Vince Vaughn busted at DUI stop
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. - Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested Sunday on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town, police said. Vaughn was busted early in the morning at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach. He was released from custody later in the morning, police employee Nisha Bhagat said.>>
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. - Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested Sunday on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town, police said. Vaughn was busted early in the morning at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach. He was released from custody later in the morning, police employee Nisha Bhagat said.>>
US, NK making final preparations before summit
US, NK making final preparations before summit
SINGAPORE (AP) - U.S. and North Korean officials are set to meet in Singapore to make final preparations for the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the U.S. ambassador to the Philippines, who has taken the lead on policy negotiations with the North, will hold a working group with a North Korean delegation at 10 a.m. Monday local time,>>
SINGAPORE (AP) - U.S. and North Korean officials are set to meet in Singapore to make final preparations for the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the U.S. ambassador to the Philippines, who has taken the lead on policy negotiations with the North, will hold a working group with a North Korean delegation at 10 a.m. Monday local time,>>
Kids from border fight in Washington state foster care
Kids from border fight in Washington state foster care
SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - Washington state's governor says six children were brought to a Seattle foster care facility after federal immigration authorities separated them from their families at the border. At a press conference outside of the federal prison near the Seattle airport on Saturday, Gov. Jay Inslee denounced the arrests of more than 1,600 people at the U.S.-Mexico border who were then sent to prisons in other parts of the country, leading>>
SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - Washington state's governor says six children were brought to a Seattle foster care facility after federal immigration authorities separated them from their families at the border. At a press conference outside of the federal prison near the Seattle airport on Saturday, Gov. Jay Inslee denounced the arrests of more than 1,600 people at the U.S.-Mexico border who were then sent to prisons in other parts of the country, leading>>
Agent saw security lapses at Florida school before massacre
Agent saw security lapses at Florida school before massacre
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A retired Secret Service agent pointed out security vulnerabilities at a Florida high school two months before a gunman killed 17 people there. The Sun Sentinel of South Florida reports that retired agent Steve Wexler pointed out unlocked gates, unlocked doors and no identification badges for students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Wexler's children had graduated from the high school and he>>
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A retired Secret Service agent pointed out security vulnerabilities at a Florida high school two months before a gunman killed 17 people there. The Sun Sentinel of South Florida reports that retired agent Steve Wexler pointed out unlocked gates, unlocked doors and no identification badges for students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Wexler's children had graduated from the high school and he>>
Officials find body of woman attacked by gator in Florida
Officials find body of woman attacked by gator in Florida
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - State wildlife searchers have located the body of a woman believed to have been killed during an alligator attack in South Florida. Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said late Friday that searchers had found the body of 47-year-old Shizuka Matsuki in a lake in Davie, Florida. A witness told authorities he saw the woman walking two dogs Friday and then noticed the dogs alone, barking near the water.>>
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - State wildlife searchers have located the body of a woman believed to have been killed during an alligator attack in South Florida. Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said late Friday that searchers had found the body of 47-year-old Shizuka Matsuki in a lake in Davie, Florida. A witness told authorities he saw the woman walking two dogs Friday and then noticed the dogs alone, barking near the water.>>
3 hurt in separate wildlife attacks in Yellowstone Park
3 hurt in separate wildlife attacks in Yellowstone Park
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - Three people have been hurt by wildlife at Yellowstone National Park in four days. The Daily Chronicle in Bozeman, Montana, reports two women were attacked by elk on June 3 and June 5 in the Mammoth community in the northwestern part of the park. On June 6, a bison gored a woman in the Lower Geyser Basin, 43 miles (68 kilometers) south of Mammoth. All were taken to hospitals. Details of their injuries weren't known.>>
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - Three people have been hurt by wildlife at Yellowstone National Park in four days. The Daily Chronicle in Bozeman, Montana, reports two women were attacked by elk on June 3 and June 5 in the Mammoth community in the northwestern part of the park. On June 6, a bison gored a woman in the Lower Geyser Basin, 43 miles (68 kilometers) south of Mammoth. All were taken to hospitals. Details of their injuries weren't known.>>
Fire department warns of using garden hoses during hot weather
Fire department warns of using garden hoses during hot weather
LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Fire Rescue wants to warn homeowners of the dangers of using a garden hose during hot weather. “Here in Las Vegas, a garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during summer can heat the water inside the hose (not flowing) to 130-140 degrees,” Las Vegas Fire Rescue tweeted, “which can cause burns, especially to children & animals. Let the water flow a few minutes to cool before spraying on people or animals.”>>
LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Fire Rescue wants to warn homeowners of the dangers of using a garden hose during hot weather. “Here in Las Vegas, a garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during summer can heat the water inside the hose (not flowing) to 130-140 degrees,” Las Vegas Fire Rescue tweeted, “which can cause burns, especially to children & animals. Let the water flow a few minutes to cool before spraying on people or animals.”>>