SALUTING THE BRAVE: The Honor Flight's trip to the Vietnam Memor - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SALUTING THE BRAVE: The Honor Flight's trip to the Vietnam Memorial

Updated:

During Dan Kleckner's trip to Washington, D.C., he and the group of veterans visited many memorials, including the Vietnam Memorial. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • D.C. firefighters use special masks to revive dog and cat after house fire

    D.C. firefighters use special masks to revive dog and cat after house fire

    Sunday, June 10 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-06-10 18:53:54 GMT

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - Firefighters in Washington D.C. came to the rescue of two family pets after they put out a basement fire at a home Sunday morning. Firefighters gave Sheeba the dog and Mousie the cat oxygen to revive them using special masks designed for animals. Once the animals were breathing better, the firefighters comforted them.

    >>

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - Firefighters in Washington D.C. came to the rescue of two family pets after they put out a basement fire at a home Sunday morning. Firefighters gave Sheeba the dog and Mousie the cat oxygen to revive them using special masks designed for animals. Once the animals were breathing better, the firefighters comforted them.

    >>

  • Gas prices remain steady with average of $3.01 per gallon

    Gas prices remain steady with average of $3.01 per gallon

    Sunday, June 10 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-06-10 18:34:21 GMT

    CAMARILLO, Calif. - The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. has remained relatively steady for the past three weeks with a national average of $3.01 per gallon Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that a drop in crude prices has not been seen at the pump. Lundberg says that station operators kept the difference between wholesale and retail prices to make up for tight margins. 

    >>

    CAMARILLO, Calif. - The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. has remained relatively steady for the past three weeks with a national average of $3.01 per gallon Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that a drop in crude prices has not been seen at the pump. Lundberg says that station operators kept the difference between wholesale and retail prices to make up for tight margins. 

    >>

  • Trump aide says Trudeau 'stabbed us in the back'

    Sunday, June 10 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-06-10 18:21:02 GMT

    LA MALBAIE, Quebec - President Donald Trump's top economic adviser says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "really kind of stabbed us in the back" when Trudeau said at the end of the Group of Seven summit that Canada wouldn't be pushed around by the U.S. and its trade tariffs. White House aide Larry Kudlow tells CNN's "State of the Union" says Trudeau has done a "great disservice" to the G-7 by saying Canada had to stand up for itself.

    >>

    LA MALBAIE, Quebec - President Donald Trump's top economic adviser says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "really kind of stabbed us in the back" when Trudeau said at the end of the Group of Seven summit that Canada wouldn't be pushed around by the U.S. and its trade tariffs. White House aide Larry Kudlow tells CNN's "State of the Union" says Trudeau has done a "great disservice" to the G-7 by saying Canada had to stand up for itself.

    >>
    •   