HOMETOWN HEROES: Going to the dogs - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

HOMETOWN HEROES: Going to the dogs

Updated:

Friday Hometown Hero is going to the dogs. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Driver crashes into Fernan Lake

    Driver crashes into Fernan Lake

    Sunday, April 22 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-04-23 02:30:15 GMT
    On Sunday at about 3:22 p.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff’s 911 Center received multiple calls after a car crashed into Fernan Lake, just east of Coeur d' Alene. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Kootenai County Fire & Rescue and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 4800 Block of E. Fernan Lake Road. Emergency Public Safety Divers from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Team were paged to the scene and about 27 minutes after the first 911 call,...>>
    On Sunday at about 3:22 p.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff’s 911 Center received multiple calls after a car crashed into Fernan Lake, just east of Coeur d' Alene. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Kootenai County Fire & Rescue and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 4800 Block of E. Fernan Lake Road. Emergency Public Safety Divers from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Team were paged to the scene and about 27 minutes after the first 911 call,...>>

  • Neighbors on alert after warning about reports of dogs being stolen

    Neighbors on alert after warning about reports of dogs being stolen

    Sunday, April 22 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-04-23 01:32:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS is reminding pet owners to keep an eye on their pets after they received reports of dogs being stolen from people’s backyards near Northwest Boulevard. Police have been contacted in these instances, and one woman who lives in Hillyard says it happened to her. Korinne Foote says her dog, Stitch, was in the yard on Saturday around 3 in the afternoon. She says a neighbor witnessed someone picking up the dog and putting it in her car. SCRAPS Korinne was re...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS is reminding pet owners to keep an eye on their pets after they received reports of dogs being stolen from people’s backyards near Northwest Boulevard. Police have been contacted in these instances, and one woman who lives in Hillyard says it happened to her. Korinne Foote says her dog, Stitch, was in the yard on Saturday around 3 in the afternoon. She says a neighbor witnessed someone picking up the dog and putting it in her car. SCRAPS Korinne was re...

    >>

  • Spokane Japanese restaurant destroyed in early morning fire

    Spokane Japanese restaurant destroyed in early morning fire

    Sunday, April 22 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-04-23 00:21:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane firefighters say the iconic Shogun restaurant on E. 3rd Ave. appears to be a total loss after an early morning fire destroyed the building. First arriving companies found heavy fire coming through the roof of the Shogun Restaurant and immediately began to attack the fire. Despite attempts to enter the building, they were quickly forced out due to deteriorating conditions above them.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane firefighters say the iconic Shogun restaurant on E. 3rd Ave. appears to be a total loss after an early morning fire destroyed the building. First arriving companies found heavy fire coming through the roof of the Shogun Restaurant and immediately began to attack the fire. Despite attempts to enter the building, they were quickly forced out due to deteriorating conditions above them.

    >>
    •   