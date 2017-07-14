Hometown Heroes: Dedicated volunteers
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Driver crashes into Fernan Lake
Driver crashes into Fernan LakeOn Sunday at about 3:22 p.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff’s 911 Center received multiple calls after a car crashed into Fernan Lake, just east of Coeur d' Alene. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Kootenai County Fire & Rescue and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 4800 Block of E. Fernan Lake Road. Emergency Public Safety Divers from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Team were paged to the scene and about 27 minutes after the first 911 call,...>>On Sunday at about 3:22 p.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff’s 911 Center received multiple calls after a car crashed into Fernan Lake, just east of Coeur d' Alene. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Kootenai County Fire & Rescue and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 4800 Block of E. Fernan Lake Road. Emergency Public Safety Divers from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Team were paged to the scene and about 27 minutes after the first 911 call,...>>
Neighbors on alert after warning about reports of dogs being stolen
Neighbors on alert after warning about reports of dogs being stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS is reminding pet owners to keep an eye on their pets after they received reports of dogs being stolen from people’s backyards near Northwest Boulevard. Police have been contacted in these instances, and one woman who lives in Hillyard says it happened to her. Korinne Foote says her dog, Stitch, was in the yard on Saturday around 3 in the afternoon. She says a neighbor witnessed someone picking up the dog and putting it in her car. SCRAPS Korinne was re...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS is reminding pet owners to keep an eye on their pets after they received reports of dogs being stolen from people’s backyards near Northwest Boulevard. Police have been contacted in these instances, and one woman who lives in Hillyard says it happened to her. Korinne Foote says her dog, Stitch, was in the yard on Saturday around 3 in the afternoon. She says a neighbor witnessed someone picking up the dog and putting it in her car. SCRAPS Korinne was re...>>
Spokane Japanese restaurant destroyed in early morning fire
Spokane Japanese restaurant destroyed in early morning fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane firefighters say the iconic Shogun restaurant on E. 3rd Ave. appears to be a total loss after an early morning fire destroyed the building. First arriving companies found heavy fire coming through the roof of the Shogun Restaurant and immediately began to attack the fire. Despite attempts to enter the building, they were quickly forced out due to deteriorating conditions above them.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane firefighters say the iconic Shogun restaurant on E. 3rd Ave. appears to be a total loss after an early morning fire destroyed the building. First arriving companies found heavy fire coming through the roof of the Shogun Restaurant and immediately began to attack the fire. Despite attempts to enter the building, they were quickly forced out due to deteriorating conditions above them.>>
Pokemon Go player helps find missing man with dementia
Pokemon Go player helps find missing man with dementia
COVINGTON, Ky. - It's been a little while since Pokemon Go mania swept the nation, but one elderly man with dementia has the mobile game to thank for getting him home safely after he went missing from his Maineville, Ohio, home. Navy veteran Allison Hines of Covington, Kentucky, plays the game daily. Every day she checks in at a Pokestop -- a real-world location used to get supplies for the game -- at a nearby park.>>
COVINGTON, Ky. - It's been a little while since Pokemon Go mania swept the nation, but one elderly man with dementia has the mobile game to thank for getting him home safely after he went missing from his Maineville, Ohio, home. Navy veteran Allison Hines of Covington, Kentucky, plays the game daily. Every day she checks in at a Pokestop -- a real-world location used to get supplies for the game -- at a nearby park.>>
Colorado woman facing $500 fine for saving airline snack
Colorado woman facing $500 fine for saving airline snack
DENVER - A Colorado woman says she's facing a $500 fine from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after she saved a free apple she received from an airline on her way home from Paris. Crystal Tadlock said flight attendants on her Delta Air Lines flight from Paris handed out apples in plastic bags near the end of the flight.>>
DENVER - A Colorado woman says she's facing a $500 fine from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after she saved a free apple she received from an airline on her way home from Paris. Crystal Tadlock said flight attendants on her Delta Air Lines flight from Paris handed out apples in plastic bags near the end of the flight.>>
Police try to unlock phone with dead man's finger in Florida
Police try to unlock phone with dead man's finger in Florida
LARGO, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities went to a funeral home and used a dead man's finger to try to unlock his cellphone as part of their investigation. Thirty-year-old Linus Phillip was killed by a Largo police officer last month after authorities say he tried to drive away before an officer could search him.>>
LARGO, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities went to a funeral home and used a dead man's finger to try to unlock his cellphone as part of their investigation. Thirty-year-old Linus Phillip was killed by a Largo police officer last month after authorities say he tried to drive away before an officer could search him.>>
Man rescued from tree after he got stuck while rescuing cat
Man rescued from tree after he got stuck while rescuing cat
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Firefighters in Virginia have rescued a man who got stuck in a tree while trying to retrieve a cat. The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that the man was trying to rescue a feline perched on a limb in Norfolk. The man climbed past the ladder he had used and ultimately went about 50 feet up the tree before getting stuck.>>
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Firefighters in Virginia have rescued a man who got stuck in a tree while trying to retrieve a cat. The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that the man was trying to rescue a feline perched on a limb in Norfolk. The man climbed past the ladder he had used and ultimately went about 50 feet up the tree before getting stuck.>>
Officers investigating deadly Seattle neighborhood shooting
Officers investigating deadly Seattle neighborhood shooting
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. According to law enforcement officials, police officers responded early Sunday morning to a report of a shooting in the Ballard neighborhood. Officers say they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers performed CPR, but the man - whose name has not been released - died on the way to the hospital.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. According to law enforcement officials, police officers responded early Sunday morning to a report of a shooting in the Ballard neighborhood. Officers say they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers performed CPR, but the man - whose name has not been released - died on the way to the hospital.>>
Report: Autopsies show nothing suspicious in Avicii's death
Report: Autopsies show nothing suspicious in Avicii's death
STOCKHOLM (AP) - Sweden's public broadcaster says police in Oman have conducted two autopsies on the body of Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ Avicii, who died Friday at age 28. Public broadcaster SVT, citing information from an anonymous police official in Oman, reported Sunday that the autopsies revealed nothing suspicious and foul play has been ruled out in the performer's death.>>
STOCKHOLM (AP) - Sweden's public broadcaster says police in Oman have conducted two autopsies on the body of Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ Avicii, who died Friday at age 28. Public broadcaster SVT, citing information from an anonymous police official in Oman, reported Sunday that the autopsies revealed nothing suspicious and foul play has been ruled out in the performer's death.>>
Squirrel wins UC Berkeley student senate seat
Squirrel wins UC Berkeley student senate seat
BERKELEY, Calif (AP) - The University of California, Berkeley has elected a squirrel to its student senate. The Sacramento Bee reports "Furry Boi" was named April 13 to the Associated Students of the University of California Senate. The squirrel initially took the form of a critter living among campus trees, running on platforms such as easier acorn access.>>
BERKELEY, Calif (AP) - The University of California, Berkeley has elected a squirrel to its student senate. The Sacramento Bee reports "Furry Boi" was named April 13 to the Associated Students of the University of California Senate. The squirrel initially took the form of a critter living among campus trees, running on platforms such as easier acorn access.>>