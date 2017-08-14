Fire that injured Spokane firefighter showed signs of arson
FIRST ON KHQ: Former Spokane NAACP president Rachel Dolezal facing felony theft charges for welfare fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Spokane Chapter NAACP President Rachel Dolezal is now facing legal trouble that could land her behind bars. KHQ has confirmed that Dolezal, who legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2016, is accused of 1st Degree Theft by Welfare Fraud, Perjury in the 2nd Degree, and False Verification for Public Assistance. Her potential punishment under RCW 74.08.331 could include up to 15 years in prison.>>
Man arrested trying to dig up murdered brother's grave in Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. - A man found digging up a grave early Wednesday told police he was trying to recover a gold cross that had been buried with his murdered brother. The Kitsap Sun reports that Bremerton police were called early Wednesday morning to the Miller Woodlawn cemetery after an employee spotted the man digging up the grave of 30-year-old Hector “Ricky” Apodaca. When officers arrived, they found the 27-year-old man was sitting in the hole he dug>>
The Latest: Shooting survivors want more armed security
AUSTIN, Tex. (AP) - The Latest on meetings being held by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott following the mass shooting at a high school near Houston (all times local): 6:50 p.m. Several students who survived last week's school shooting at a Texas high school told Gov. Greg Abbott they want more armed security and armed teachers to help prevent future attacks. Metal detectors outside schools and better mental health services and counseling were also brought up during the...>>
Montana wolf population estimated at 900, gain of about 50
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Wildlife officials say Montana had about 900 wolves in 2017, the 13th consecutive year the state exceeded its recovery goal. The Billings Gazette reported Thursday that last year's population estimate was up from 851 in 2016. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks' annual wolf report said 166 wolves were killed by hunters and 89 by trappers in the 2017-18 season. The department said sales of wolf licenses generated $380,000 for wolf conservation and manageme...>>
Mead High School teacher accused of sexual relationship with student says he knew his feelings were “wrong”
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Mead High School teacher has been arrested and charged with having a sexual relationship with a student. Last month, court records showed 37-year-old Mead High School teacher Wesley Perez was under investigation for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.>>
Is Cracker Barrel planning to open a location in North Spokane?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Although it hasn't been publicly announced, it looks like the Cracker Barrel chain of restaurants and country stores is coming to Spokane. According to Inland Northwest Business Watch, documents have been filed with the city, showing plans to build a new Cracker Barrel in North Spokane. The plans show that the restaurant would be on the Northeast side of the N. Newport Hwy / E. Hoerner Ave. intersection, nearby The>>
Justice for Joyce: 47 years later, family of murdered WSU student hopes for answers
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The murder of Joyce Lepage has haunted much of Eastern Washington for almost 50 years. With the suspect list even once including Ted Bundy, there's no shortage of theories on what happened to the murdered WSU student. KHQ investigated the case, speaking with both family and detectives who have not given up. "She was just a beautiful girl," said the victim's brother Bruce Lepage. "Joyce was extremely friendly.">>
Mysterious wolf-like creature shot in Montana
DENTON, Mont. - A large wolf-like animal was shot and killed May 16 by a rancher near Denton, Montana. It now has wildlife officials and the public wondering what it was, according to KFBB. The animal came within several hundred yards of the rancher’s livestock. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) said in a statement the rancher shot it and reported it as required by law. The animal was a young, non-lactating female and a canid, a>>
30-year-old man evicted from parents' New York home must leave by June 1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - A court order says a 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' house must move out by noon on June 1. State Supreme Court Justice Donald Greenwood signed the order on Thursday. It sets a hard deadline for Michael Rotondo to peacefully leave his parents' home in Camillus (kuh-MIHL'-us) before county sheriffs can be called in to forcibly remove him. Rotondo had asked for at least 30 days to leave, arguing for a full ...>>
Missouri teen barred from graduation after school sale prank
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - An 18-year-old who put his suburban Kansas City high school for sale on Craigslist has been banned from graduation after the senior prank went awry. The Kansas City Star reports Kylan Scheele listed Truman High School in Independence, Missouri, for the bargain price of $12,275 last week. Problems arose when someone reported the posting as a possible threat because of Scheele's choice of wording. He wrote that the reason for the sale>>
