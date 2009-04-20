Contact KHQ Right Now - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Contact KHQ Right Now

KHQ Right Now is your local news leader for Spokane, Coeur d'Alene the rest of Eastern Washington and North Idaho.  We are committed to providing viewers with the best in local news 24-hours-a-day on TV and online.



Main Address
KHQ Broadcast Center
1201 W. Sprague Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201		 P.O. Box
KHQ Right Now
P.O. Box 600
Spokane, WA 99210

See news happening?

 See It, Snap It, Send It!  Upload news photos to KHQ.com.  Click HERE to get started.

Want to upload Weather Pix?

Upload photos of the weather in your area!  To get started, Click HERE.

Important Phone Numbers
Main Switchboard (509) 448-6000 
Newsroom (509) 448-4656 

Sales Information
Jennifer Petruso, Sales Manager (509)448-4611
Jennifer.Petruso@khq.com
 

Important Email Addresses
News Assignment Desk q6news@khq.com 
Sports Department (SWX)
sports@khq.com 
Send Birthday Photos  birthdays@khq.com 
Send weather pictures Upload to KHQ Weather Pix

