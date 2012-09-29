UPDATE: Suspect Identified In Officer Involved Shooting

UPDATE: Suspect Identified In Officer Involved ShootingPosted:
North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook
WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook. Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.>>
Wife of missing CdA boater arrested on suspicion of grand theft, forgery
KHQ.COM - Lori Isenberg, the wife of the missing Coeur d'Alene boater, Larry Isenberg, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of grand theft and 40 counts of forgery, according to a Kootenai County jail booking log. This story was first reported on by our partners at the Spokesman Review who say a police report with more details on the 64-year-old woman’s arrest was not immediately available.>>
KHQ Investigates: Woman placed in sex offender ‘warehouse’ through state-funded program
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaymee Wright was trying to turn her life around. After years of drug addiction and homelessness, Wright decided it was time for a positive change. So, in May of 2017, the 22-year-old applied for the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which gives short-term housing assistance to homeless people in the Inland Northwest. Wright had just been released from jail and was placed on house arrest, which meant she needed to find a home or else face more time>>
Coeur d'Alene students organize walkout for gun control
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - From coast to coast, students at high schools across the country last week walked out in protest of gun violence. “For younger generations, this is something that's going to be a fear in their mind every single day, a school is somewhere where they are supposed to feel safe,” Annika Silk said. Silk and Ashley Romanowski are seniors at Coeur d’Alene High School.>>
Man who threatened to kill wife and himself turns himself over to Spokane deputies
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports 51-year-old Kenneth Head Jr. has turned himself in Tuesday afternoon. Deputies had been searching for him since early Tuesday morning in connection to a domestic violence call in which he threatened to kill his wife and himself.>>
PHOTOS: Westbound lanes of I-90 now open after crash near Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says I-90 is now open after an early morning crash involving a semi-truck near Cle Elum. WSP says drivers should expect changing road conditions on the pass in next couple of days, so give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going.>>
