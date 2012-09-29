UPDATE: Suspect Identified In Officer Involved Shooting

UPDATE: Sunday Press Release From The Kootenai County Sheriff's Department: The suspect in the shooting has been identified as Christian Nicholas Buquet also known as Christian Nicholas Mallon, 19 of Hayden, ID. Buquet, AKA Mallon, has one previous adult arrests for Attempted Robbery in 2011.

UPDATED Kootenai County Sheriff's Department Press Release:

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer involved shooting incident that

involved the Coeur d'Alene Police Department earlier today.

Initial information indicates that Coeur d'Alene Police Officers responded to the area of 11th

Street and Lakeside Avenue just before 11:00 a.m. today for a report of a man who had been shot in the chest.

Responding Police Department officers located the suspect vehicle as it was eastbound on Mullan Avenue. Officers attempted to stop the suspect, but ended up pursuing him

to Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive, and eastbound to the area near Higgins' Point.

During the pursuit, the suspect reportedly fired at the officers. Near Higgins' Point, the suspect lost control of his vehicle, spun out and an exchange of shots occurred, with the suspect being fatally wounded.

The Interagency Critical Investigation Team will be investigating the incident. The team is made

up of investigators from most local agencies.

It is unknown at this time what precipitated the original shooting incident. The victim from the

original shooting is reportedly in surgery at Kootenai Medical Center at this time.

UPDATE: Investigators are continuing to process the multiple scenes involved in today's

shooting incident. Investigators have identified four different scenes in the City of Coeur

d'Alene where the suspect shot at citizens.

Additionally, investigators are dealing with the scene where the suspect was fatally wounded by police gun fire after shooting at Coeur d'Alene Police Officers who were pursuing the suspect.

Citizens who were unable to leave the Higgins' Point area after the shooting due to the road

closures were finally able to leave the area about 3:45 p.m. In the mean time, Sheriff's

Auxilliary and Sheriff's deputies provided food and water for the stranded citizens.

The suspect has not yet been positively identified. Once he is and next of kin notified, his

identity will be released. Investigators expect to be busy on the scene for several more hours and will continue to follow up throughout the remainder of the weekend.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at 11th and Lakeside at 11:00am. The status of that victim is unknown at this time. The suspect in the shooting fled the scene and continued firing randomly at other victims as he drove. Officers contacted the suspect in the area of Higgins Point. Another shooting occurred and according to authorities, the suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement.



Detectives are currently investigating both incidents. Road closures have occurred at the 1100 and 1200 block of Lakeside. Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive is also closed at Yellowstone Trail. The public is asked to alternate routes and avoid those areas.

KHQ has a crew on scene gathering more information and we will update this story as soon as any new information becomes available. Look for the latest tonight on KHQ Local News At 5 and 6.