UPDATE: Lawsuit against Coeur d'Alene doctor dismissed

UPDATE: April 6, 2017

The case against Dr. Robert Gilbert and Kootenai Medical Center brought forth by plaintiff Tamara Pilgrim has been dismissed with prejudice and without costs to any party.

Previous Coverage:

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - A Coeur d'Alene hospital has denied allegations that it fired a nurse for complaining about a neurologist's allegedly erratic behavior.



Tamara N. Pilgrim filed a lawsuit in 1st District Court in May alleging Dr. Robert Gilbert used illegal drugs while on duty. She said he threatened her when she reported his behavior.



The Coeur d'Alene Press reports (http://bit.ly/11YpmwV ) the hospital's response says Pilgrim was fired in November for giving Gilbert narcotic medication he prescribed for her without any record of seeing her as a patient.



The hospital acknowledges it placed Gilbert on leave while it investigated a report by Pilgrim that Gilbert told her he thought of her while cleaning his gun.



Gilbert's attorney could not be reached for comment. Gilbert no longer works at the hospital.



