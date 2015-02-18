Mother charged with assaulting autistic son

A Spokane Valley woman faces a first degree assault charge after allegedly cutting her autistic son's neck with a knife. The woman told 911 operators she did it so someone would come to her house because she was desperate for help.

Court documents say the 17-year-old son had several cut marks on his neck and throat, but officials say his wounds were not life threatening.

The woman made the call from her home in Spokane Valley Thursday night. When police got to the house, they found a bloody knife with a six inch serrated blade in the kitchen.

The mother was found unconscious on the floor and was taken to Valley Hospital.

The case has sparked a conversation in the autism community.

Dawn Sidell is the executive director at the Northwest Autism Center. Her 20-year-old son Holden was diagnosed with autism when we was 2-years-old. She says being the mother of an autistic child has many challenges, and it can be hard to predict when a meltdown might happen.

"When we'd be on an airplane kicking the back of somebody's seat and me trying to get him to stop and not causing him to start screaming hysterically at the same time. Going to a grocery store and him melting down because we went down the wrong aisle or we didn't choose the right food," said Sidell.

Dawn says her son has improved significantly over the years, but what hasn't really changed is public opinion on autism.

She says she hopes this case will create some understanding and empathy for families with autistic children.

"I would just ask when you see a situation like that you be very careful not to jump to conclusions and think that were you in that situation you could somehow do it better," said Sidell.

Dawn wants to emphasize that violence is never the answer, and families can turn to the Northwest Autism Center for help.

For more information click here: www.nwautism.org