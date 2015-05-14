Hiawatha opens up this weekend!

One of the premiere outdoor activities in our area opens up this weekend.

The Hiawatha Trail opens on May 27 and will be open daily through September 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 P.M.

The 15 mile trail runs along the abandoned Milwaukee Railroad grade between Taft, Montana and the North Fork of the St. Joe River near Avery, Idaho. The scenic trail includes ten tunnels and seven trestles as high as 230 feet along Loop Creek canyon. If you've never done the trail before and are thinking the distance sounds like too much, you should know that it's all downhill with a gentle 1.6% grade that drops 1,000 feet over the length of the trail, with shuttle buses available to transport you and your bike back to the top.

Trail passes, shuttle tickets, mountain bike rentals, souvenirs, and picnic lunches are available at Lookout Pass Ski Area located adjacent to I-90, Exit 0 at the Idaho/Montana state line 12 miles east of Historic Wallace, Idaho.

For trail information, call 208-744-1301 or visit www.ridethehiawatha.com.