A collection of bad jokes: 'It's so hot outside...' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

A collection of bad jokes: 'It's so hot outside...'

Posted: Updated:
by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
Connect
We've assembled a collection of really bad jokes to get you through this heat wave We've assembled a collection of really bad jokes to get you through this heat wave

  • Also on KHQ.comMore>>

  • How to build your own AC unit for about $20

    How to build your own AC unit for about $20

    Wednesday, June 10 2015 5:58 PM EDT2015-06-10 21:58:39 GMT
    Tuesday, November 22 2016 11:16 AM EST2016-11-22 16:16:48 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash. - With the sun shining and the temperatures rising, the need to stay cool is pivotal, which is why KHQ constructed its own air conditioning unit. >>
    SPOKANE, Wash. - With the sun shining and the temperatures rising, the need to stay cool is pivotal, which is why KHQ constructed its own air conditioning unit. People can pay a fortune for top of the line A/C units, but you can make your own for about $20.All you need is a PVC pipe, a fan, a cooler and some ice to make your own A/C unit. >>
SPOKANE, Wash. -

You know how it goes. 

"It is so hot outside..."

"How hot is it?!" 

I remember David Letterman adding some memorable punch lines to complete that set up. Before him, Johnny Carson. 

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR JOKE SLIDESHOW

The recent heat wave across the Inland Northwest has given us the opportunity to dust off some really bad jokes to illustrate exactly how hot it is outside. Again, a disclaimer for you here: These jokes are bad. Really bad. But they are the cleanest ones we were allowed to post. If you have a "hot joke" feel free to tell it to us on our Facebook Page, just please, keep it clean. :) 

I also recommend playing the YouTube video embedded of Jeff Goldblum laughing for 10 straight hours, as it will only enhance your bad joke experience. 

Stay cool everyone

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Crews searching for Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park

    Crews searching for Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-30 19:44:49 GMT

    Update: Sheriff's deputies tell us a recovery operation is now underway at Palouse Falls where a man from Spokane has drowned. Detectives say the 25-year-old was trying to take a selfie with his girlfriend above the falls when he fell about 35 feet off the back side of a cliff. Deputies say they don't know if he went over the falls, so rescue teams have been looking above and below it.

    >>

    Update: Sheriff's deputies tell us a recovery operation is now underway at Palouse Falls where a man from Spokane has drowned. Detectives say the 25-year-old was trying to take a selfie with his girlfriend above the falls when he fell about 35 feet off the back side of a cliff. Deputies say they don't know if he went over the falls, so rescue teams have been looking above and below it.

    >>

  • 1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers

    1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers

    Monday, May 29 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-29 23:11:00 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries.      KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday.      Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries.      KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday.      Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.

    >>

  • Backhoe stolen in broad daylight from Spokane Valley veteran

    Backhoe stolen in broad daylight from Spokane Valley veteran

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 2:49 AM EDT2017-05-30 06:49:36 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Vietnam veteran is hoping to get his backhoe back after it was stolen on Sunday in broad daylight. Sunday afternoon Geno Werner went to lunch with a friend on Memorial Day weekend. When the Navy veteran got home, he was shocked to see his camouflage backhoe that was parked on the street right next to his Spokane Valley home was missing.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Vietnam veteran is hoping to get his backhoe back after it was stolen on Sunday in broad daylight. Sunday afternoon Geno Werner went to lunch with a friend on Memorial Day weekend. When the Navy veteran got home, he was shocked to see his camouflage backhoe that was parked on the street right next to his Spokane Valley home was missing.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Crews searching for Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park

    Crews searching for Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-30 19:44:49 GMT

    Update: Sheriff's deputies tell us a recovery operation is now underway at Palouse Falls where a man from Spokane has drowned. Detectives say the 25-year-old was trying to take a selfie with his girlfriend above the falls when he fell about 35 feet off the back side of a cliff. Deputies say they don't know if he went over the falls, so rescue teams have been looking above and below it.

    >>

    Update: Sheriff's deputies tell us a recovery operation is now underway at Palouse Falls where a man from Spokane has drowned. Detectives say the 25-year-old was trying to take a selfie with his girlfriend above the falls when he fell about 35 feet off the back side of a cliff. Deputies say they don't know if he went over the falls, so rescue teams have been looking above and below it.

    >>

  • A collection of bad jokes: 'It's so hot outside...'

    A collection of bad jokes: 'It's so hot outside...'

    Monday, June 8 2015 5:06 PM EDT2015-06-08 21:06:43 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-05-30 19:43:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The recent heat wave across the Inland Northwest has given us the opportunity to dust off some really bad jokes to illustrate exactly how hot it is outside.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The recent heat wave across the Inland Northwest has given us the opportunity to dust off some really bad jokes to illustrate exactly how hot it is outside. Again, a disclaimer for you here: These jokes are bad. Really bad. But they are the cleanest ones we were allowed to post. If you have a "hot joke" feel free to tell ...

    >>

  • 440-pound great white shark leaps into boat, lands on fisherman

    440-pound great white shark leaps into boat, lands on fisherman

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-05-30 19:18:17 GMT

    CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - A 73-year-old Australian fisherman said Monday that he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 2.7-meter (9-foot) great white shark leapt into his boat, knocking him off his feet. Terry Selwood was left with a badly bruised and bleeding right arm where the airborne shark struck him with a pectoral fin as it landed on him on the deck of the 4.5-meter (15-foot) power boat Saturday off Evans Head, 725 kilometers (450 miles) north of Sydney. Selwood ...

    >>

    CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - A 73-year-old Australian fisherman said Monday that he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 2.7-meter (9-foot) great white shark leapt into his boat, knocking him off his feet. Terry Selwood was left with a badly bruised and bleeding right arm where the airborne shark struck him with a pectoral fin as it landed on him on the deck of the 4.5-meter (15-foot) power boat Saturday off Evans Head, 725 kilometers (450 miles) north of Sydney. Selwood ...

    >>
    •   