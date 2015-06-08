A collection of bad jokes: 'It's so hot outside...'

SPOKANE, Wash. - With the sun shining and the temperatures rising, the need to stay cool is pivotal, which is why KHQ constructed its own air conditioning unit. People can pay a fortune for top of the line A/C units, but you can make your own for about $20.All you need is a PVC pipe, a fan, a cooler and some ice to make your own A/C unit.

SPOKANE, Wash. - With the sun shining and the temperatures rising, the need to stay cool is pivotal, which is why KHQ constructed its own air conditioning unit.

How to build your own AC unit for about $20

How to build your own AC unit for about $20

We've assembled a collection of really bad jokes to get you through this heat wave

You know how it goes.

"It is so hot outside..."

"How hot is it?!"

I remember David Letterman adding some memorable punch lines to complete that set up. Before him, Johnny Carson.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR JOKE SLIDESHOW

The recent heat wave across the Inland Northwest has given us the opportunity to dust off some really bad jokes to illustrate exactly how hot it is outside. Again, a disclaimer for you here: These jokes are bad. Really bad. But they are the cleanest ones we were allowed to post. If you have a "hot joke" feel free to tell it to us on our Facebook Page, just please, keep it clean. :)

I also recommend playing the YouTube video embedded of Jeff Goldblum laughing for 10 straight hours, as it will only enhance your bad joke experience.

Stay cool everyone