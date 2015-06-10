How to build your own AC unit for about $20 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

How to build your own AC unit for about $20

Posted: Updated:
by Dan Herda, KHQ Local News Producer
KHQ Producer Dan Herda and KHQ Intern Derek Pierce easily put together this cheap A/C unit and you can too!

SPOKANE, Wash. -

With the sun shining and the temperatures rising, the need to stay cool is pivotal, which is why KHQ constructed its own air conditioning unit.

People can pay a fortune for top of the line AC units, but you can make your own for about $20.

All you need is a PVC pipe, a fan, a cooler and some ice to make your own A/C unit. Check out the video to see KHQ producer Dan Herda and KHQ intern Derek Pierce put one together in about three minutes.

What you'll need:

- A standard styrofoam cooler

- A mini desk fan

- A PVC Pipe elbow

- 1 or 2 bags of ice.

Fill the cooler with ice and trace around the outer edges of the mini fan and PVC pipe to get two accurately sized holes in the lid of the cooler. 

Placing the lid to the cooler upside down, put the lid into place with the PVC pipe angled out where you want the cold air. Then, place the fan pointed down through it's hole at the ice. Turn on the fan and feel that cool air coming out of the PVC pipe! Stay cool everyone! 

  • Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

  • Northside Aquatics facility closed due to contamination

  • UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility

  • The Latest: Police say Georgia bank standoff suspect shot by officer

  • Red Cross says blood donations urgently needed amid shortage

  • WATCH: WSP Troopers clock motorcyclist at 147 mph during chase in Snohomish County

    •   