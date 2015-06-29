Insurance agent: Document your home in case of fire

Have you ever wondered what you would do if your house burned down?



KHQ spoke with an insurance agent who says it's extremely important to document your items and even some items you might not even think about.



“With every room of the home, that's more or less what I would do. Go through take a picture of the flooring the furniture, the rugs,” Paulson says about taking pictures of your home.



A typical homeowner's policy covers fire damage. He says documenting is the responsibility of the homeowner, as photographic evidence is important and helpful for claims adjusters.



"If you have an inventory, it's going to be a lot more of a streamlined event,” Paulson says.



You shouldn't only document your items though. Take pictures of your countertops, sinks and flooring too.



Some insurance companies can help you inventory, but there are also different web resources you can use, like KnowYourStuff.org. Inform your agent of big ticket items in your home, and save these photo or video files on the cloud, like Google Drive, or on a flash drive that's not in your home.



"You could be looking at 300, 400 pictures, but having the pictures could be the difference between getting your stuff back,” Paulson says.



If you would like more information on how to document your items, you can click here: https://www.knowyourstuff.org/iii/login.html