PHOTOS: New Crime Stoppers fugitives includes familiar face

PHOTOS: New Crime Stoppers fugitives includes familiar facePosted: Updated:
Spokane man has prized possession stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ripped off and heartbroken. A Spokane man trying to do good for others, gets his single mode of transportation stolen from him, only to have a bizarre encounter afterward. "I was just devastated," said Aaron Kreitz.>>
Mother of 2-year-old found wandering speaks out
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - “He only had on pajamas. No socks or shoes or anything to protect his feet,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said. Shocking details that are almost to hard to believe. Kootenai County deputies say Castulo Costilla was passed out in a nearby apartment while his son wandered onto Government Way.>>
Mother takes the stand in toddler murder trial
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial continued Monday for the man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death in her South Hill home. Lovina Rainey, Adalynn Hoyt’s mother, took the stand, and gave a tearful testimony of the days before her daughter’s death. Jason Obermiller, who’s accused of the murder, was living at the home at the time even though he and Rainey had split.>>
Kootenai Co. Deputies: 2-year-old child found wandering streets cold and alone, dad found passed out on couch
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy found dirty, shivering in the cold standing in the middle of the road at 7:30 a.m. Deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government way after people reported a young child without socks or shoes walking along the roadway.>>
Mariners announce Safeco will get new name
SEATTLE, Wash. - The 20 year partnership between the Seattle Mariners and Safeco Insurance will come to an end next year. The Mariners announced on Tuesday the naming rights will not be extended past 2018. The Mariners and Safeco reach the naming agree back in 1998 before the stadium opened in 1999.>>
Doggie discrimination: Service dog owner rights unclear
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination. A federal jury found the woman’s landlord discriminated against her for having a service dog, charging her more in rent and threatening to evict her. Service dog owners, landlords and businesses have rights but they can sometimes be unclear. One service dog owner knows this all too well.>>
Police searching for person who stole trophies from Cheney High School
CHENEY, Wash. - Police in Cheney are looking for a man who broke into Cheney High School late Monday and made off with trophies from the 1960s. According to police, at around 11 p.m. a white man in his early 20s broke out the rear gym building lights at the high school. In the act, the man cut himself and was bleeding.>>
The Latest: Manhunt for inmates shifts north with burglary
MADISON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia sheriff says authorities still have no idea where two escaped inmates wanted in the killings of two guards are right now. But Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says the fugitives did commit a burglary in Madison, about 25 miles north of the spot where they previously seen carjacking a motorist after escaping from a prison bus.>>
PHOTOS: Dwight Merkel BMX park vandalized over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - The damages are estimated to be at least $2000 after the BMX Park at the Dwight Merkel Complex in north Spokane was broken into and vandalized over the weekend. Images show the outside of the non-profit was spray-painted, windows and doors were broken,>>
2017 will officially be the last year of the full IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene triathlon
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In what the World IRONMAN Corporation is calling a "sunset" year, 2017 will officially be the final IRON 140.6 Coeur d'Alene.>>
Investigators recommend arson charges for armed man shot by deputies at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team have forwarded charges of 1st Degree Arson against 41-year-old Michael Kruse, the man who was shot by deputies during a fire at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley last week. When firefighters arrived to the motel on June 7, there was heavy smoke coming out of the 2nd floor of the motel and evacuations were issued.>>
The Latest: Sessions denies 3rd meeting with Russians
WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he did not have third meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States. His impassioned response came after Senate Democrats raised questions about whether Sessions privately met with Sergey Kislyak at an April 2016 foreign policy event at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington.>>
Stephen King says President Trump blocked him on Twitter
BANGOR, Maine - Horror author Stephen King says his frequent criticism of President Donald Trump has gotten him blocked on Twitter. The author of "Firestarter" and "It" tweeted Tuesday the Republican president has blocked him on the social media website. He says, "I may have to kill myself." King lives in Bangor, Maine, and uses his Twitter account to criticize Trump regularly.>>
2 suspects in "attempted thrill kill" make court appearances
KENT, Wash. (AP) - Two of three suspects, accused in what prosecutors described as "an attempted thrill kill" have made their first court appearances. KOMO-TV reports that a 17-year-old male and 23-year-old Melissa Langi appeared in court Monday. Prosecutors say they used high-powered rifles to unleash a torrent of gunfire on unsuspecting victims.>>
