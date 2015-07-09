PHOTOS: New Crime Stoppers fugitives includes familiar face

Crime Stoppers fugitives are wanted criminal suspects who are avoiding capture by police.

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest released a new batch of wanted fugitives on Thursday and they are offering cash rewards to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.

One of the names on this list might sound familiar: Nathan Calvert. Calvert is considered a career criminal by local police. In 2011, Calvert was convicted of burglarizing up to 40 cars, homes and business after he posted a video of himself on Facebook showing off his stolen loot, in a stolen car.

After being sentenced, Calvert escaped from Geiger in 2012 and managed to avoid capture for weeks before he was caught . Nearly three years later, he is now wanted for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. The reward for his capture is double.

Here is the list of fugitives wanted as of July 9, 2015:

Ashley Hennings is a 25-year-old W/F wanted for Theft of Motor Vehicle and two Possession of Controlled Substance warrants. She is 4’10”, 90 lbs, has blond hair and green eyes.

Jacob Bahr is a 31-year-old W/M wanted for Identity Theft 2nd Degree, Misdemeanor Civil Bench Warrant and Misdemeanor DWLS 3rd Degree. He is 6’, 160 lbs, has blond hair and blue eyes.

Dustin Burrows is a 35-year-old W/M wanted for DOC Escape from Community Custody. He is 5’7”, 245 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Sheena Stark is a 29-year-old W/F wanted for Theft 2nd Degree (Acc Device/Credit Card), Possession of Controlled Substance, and Possession of Controlled Substance (with Intent to Deliver). She is 5’7”, 130 lbs, has blond hair and blue eyes.

Carissa Davis is a 27-year-old W/F wanted for Burglary 2nd Degree. She is 5’3”, 140 lbs, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Jennifer Doane is a 37-year-old W/F wanted for Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle. She is 5’8”, 140 lbs, has blond hair and brown eyes.

Miranda Montesano is a 32-year-old W/F wanted for two Burglary 2nd Degree warrants. She is 5’1”, 130 lbs, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Repeat Offender Nathan Calvert is a 31-year-old W/M wanted for Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle. He is 5’8”, 155 lbs, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

(Repeat Offender suspects are those criminals considered by law enforcement to be the most active offenders in the community. Crime Stoppers offers a double reward for Repeat Offenders.)

Persons with information regarding this fugitive whereabouts should call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or should forward the tip via the Internet website www.crimestoppersinlandnorthwest.org.

Tipsters do not have to give their name to collect the cash fugitive reward.