FIREPROOF: The basics of defensible space and the 'home ignition zone'

The main reason to use defensible space is to protect your home from a wildland fire.

What gives a home the best chance to survive a wildfire are its construction materials and the quality of defensible space surrounding it. Embers from a wildfire may find the weak link in your home’s fire protection and gain the upper hand because of a small, overlooked or seemingly inconsequential factor.

The Department of Natural Resources has suggested steps you can take to reduce the chance of ignition from direct flames, ember showers and radiant heat coming from outside of the defensible zone.