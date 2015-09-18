Family voices concern about ride at Spokane Interstate Fair

SPOKANE, Wash.- After a rough ride for a toddler at the Spokane Interstate Fair his grandmother contacted KHQ concerned. She says her grandson, Kayson got on a ride called "Cruising on Bobble Bay" which allows people to ride on top of the water in a giant, clear ball.

The family took a video of the three year old rolling around, hollering. They say they thought he was having fun, then realized some water was coming into the ball.

The boy's grandmother Joleen Sdao was very concerned about her grandson's safety and wants other parents to be vigilant of their children even when they're right in front of them. The owner of the ride, Rodney Mullen says he understands concern for your children but assures fair goers the ride is very safe.

"My dad got me out," says three year old Kayson Olson.

"He was completely soaked," says Sdao. "He had a winter coat on it and was soaked so were his shoes and socks."

The ride has been at the fair for the last six years and every year it has to pass a state inspection. Mullen says they've never had any problems with the ride. "The pool is only about 8 to 10 inches deep," says Mullen dipping his hand into the pool. "The water only goes up to my hand." He also tells us the ring is all padded and so are the poles around it, plus an attendant is in the pool at all times with the kids.

"It's usually the most popular ride at the fair," says Mullen. I asked him about an age limit for kids to ride, and he says under three may be too young but it's all about how they react when they're in there.

"We know right away when we put them in the ball if they're going to be scared or not and that's when we pull them out," says Mullen.

Joleen wants parents to keep a close eye on their kids even when they're right in front of you. "I know it's kind of at your own risk to put your kids on a ride or let them participate in something that might be dangerous but, it just happened so fast," says Sdao.

As for Kayson, he's not too scarred by the experience. I asked him if he wanted to go back in the ball today and he said "yeah but my dad wouldn't let me."