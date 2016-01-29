UPDATE: February 1, 2017:

We've recently been flooded with concerns from viewers about spikes in their Avista power bills. Our Facebook post from January 2016 recently took off again as people received their bills and had questions concerning the drastic bump in the amount owed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: High bills raise Avista questions

We have our reporter Joe McHale working on this story to get an update for this year, but in the meantime, here is our coverage from last year that may be able to help you solve any questions you might have:

PREVIOUS STORY from January 29, 2016:

Are you being overcharged by Avista?

That's the question many of you are asking on our KHQ Local News Facebook page.

After receiving several messages and phone calls from concerned customers we posted this question: Has your Avista bill been abnormally high?

Avista addresses customer bill concerns

More than 5,000 people commented on the post with concerns about this most recent Avista bill: December 9, 2015 through January 11th.

We've spent the last 36 hours trying to get you answers to some of the most common questions:

Q: Am I paying for crews who made overtime after the November 2015 windstorm?

A: No. According to the Washington Utilities Commission, Avista can legally increase rates after significant weather events like the November 2015 windstorm.

Your bill will not reflect these costs yet, but the commission says Avista they filed a petition process to recover costs from the November 2015 storm. Commission staff will evaluate this request once the company files the final data, and will then make a recommendation to the commissioners on the prudency of the request. If the commission approves the petition, the storm recovery costs can then be included in the company’s next general rate case.

Q: Why is my bill so high if I was without power for several days?

A: If you used a gas-heating source during a power outage, Avista says you could be charged more if the source uses more energy. Also, right after the windstorm Avista crews weren't able to get to some meters and read them, so the company estimated usage. If the bill was too high, Avista says it should correct itself next month.

Q: What is the price increase a result of?

A: While the answer could include a number of factors, keep in mind that December 2015 was colder than December 2014, which could be why your bill was higher this year. Also, starting January 11 Avista customers started paying an additional $0.15/month for electricity and $4.63/month for gas. In 2015, the Washington UTC approved a rate increase for gas and a rate decrease for electricity. According to Avista, the additional $0.15/month for electricity reflects a multi-year funding plan for low income customers, and the expiration of the Energy Recovery Mechanism rebate.

Q: Was there a rate increase I didn't know about?

A: Avista says they are required to file annual rate adjustments with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission every year. The latest increase happened in November 2016. Washington customers saw the following changes based on average usage:

Electric, increase of $2.28 per month

Gas, decrease of $3.04 per month

More information on the rates and request for increases can be found HERE

If still don't have the answer to your question here are some things you should look into if you think your bill was high:

Big screen TV’s (new TV or watching more)

People don't remember what last year's bill was

Extra days on their billing

People turn heat up above 68 (recommended heating temp)

Christmas lights

Holiday cooking

Portable heater

Poor insulation

Poor windows

Appliances

Electric water heater malfunctions - if it malfunctions, it pulls more electricity to heat water

Heating with electric will be double to triple what normal electricity bill is

Comfort level billing is readjusted on each individual’s 12-month anniversary. (Best to start in summer time so that you can build up a credit to use in the wintertime)

The Washington Utilities Commission says if you feel like none of these apply to you and you think something is wrong with your bill, to contact them directly.

You can also file a complaint online at http://www.utc.wa.gov/consumers/Pages/ConsumerComplaints.aspx

According to the Washington UTC, they only received one complaint from an Avista customer regarding an abnormally high bill in the month of December.