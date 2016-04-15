3D Mammography significantly increasing detection of breast cancer (sponsored)Updated:
Wild land fire burning near Carlton
CARLTON, Wash. - "The fire has jumped the Methow River at 228 Twisp Carlton Road. Persons should be aware of there surroundings and evacuate if needed. If persons need to evacuate travel towards Twisp if north of Carlton and towards Pateros if south of Carlton.">>
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital and had a standoff with law enforcement while standing in Medical Lake is now out of the water and will undergo a mental evaluation at a local hospital, according to officials. The name of the patient has not yet been released.>>
LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning. A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning.>>
Idaho man apologizes for blaze started by illegal fireworks
POCATELLO, Idaho - An eastern Idaho man is apologizing for setting off illegal aerial fireworks that caused a brush fire that burned down a neighbor's home and damaged another. Forty-one-year-old John Woods of Pocatello tells the Idaho State Journal in a story on Saturday that he lit five fireworks on Thursday and caused the fire. Pocatello Fire Department Captain Nick Christensen said firefighters responded to the blaze at about 10 p.m.>>
California man gets 16 years in prison for killing 21 cats
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge has sentenced a 26-year-old California man to 16 years in prison for killing 21 cats, some of which he lured from people's homes. Robert Roy Farmer pleaded guilty last year to 21 felony counts of animal cruelty and one count each of misdemeanor battery and being under the influence.>>
Know before you go: Campfire restrictions in Washington State
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're planning to do a little camping this weekend or any time throughout the rest of the summer, you're probably going to want to know ahead of time if you can have a campfire at your site. The Washington State Parks and Recreation Committee has made it easy for you to find out if you plan on visiting one of their campsites throughout the state.>>
Florida man escapes death in bizarre highway crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man narrowly escaped death in a bizarre crash in Florida Saturday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol says a semi carrying scrap metal overturned on a overpass ramp on I-4. The driver lost control of the truck, and a large piece of metal pipe, several feet long, fell directly onto a minivan below.>>
Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Washington woman gets 1 month in jail for extortion
SEATTLE, Wash. - A 26-year-old Washington woman has been sentenced to one month in jail and two months of electronic home monitoring after pleading guilty to extorting online dates for more than $300,000.>>
Prosecutor: Man killed inmate after Bible verse dispute
CHARLESTON, W. Va. - A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to killing a fellow prison inmate after a dispute over a Bible verse. WCHS-TV reports Timothy Parsons pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of Eugene Anderson. Prosecutors say Parsons defeated Anderson in a game of Bible knowledge at the Mount Olive Correctional Institute.>>
