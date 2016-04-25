BLOOMSDAY 2017: Finisher shirts from 1977-2017 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

BLOOMSDAY 2017: Finisher shirts from 1977-2017

by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
SPOKANE, Wash. -

With the 41st running of Spokane's Bloomsday this weekend, we are taking a look back at the coveted reward for all of those who've ever finished the race.

The Bloomsday Finisher shirt.

    •   