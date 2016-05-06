Let ‘er rip! Protect yourself by shredding these documents - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SPONSORED CONTENT

Let ‘er rip! Protect yourself by shredding these documents (sponsored)

Updated:
by Dave Cotton, C2 Connections Digital Marketing
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • Also on KHQ.comMore>>

  • Local Biz Buzz

    Local Biz Buzz

    Promoting local business in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Catch the buzz!
    >>
    Promoting local business in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Catch the buzz!
    >>

Any victim of identity theft, fire, or flood will be glad for the time taken in advance to file and store critical records. And, if you’ve ever had to settle the estate of a friend or loved one, you’ll be relieved if you find official records in one, organized location.

Experts say that most Americans handle over 700 pounds of paper every year. Most of these documents can be touched once, and then recycled. Yet we all have some valuable identification records, financial statements, contracts or receipts that we ought to file and store in a safe place for easy retrieval later on.

Here’s a quick guide to evaluate what records you should keep — and for how long — when sorting through the growing amount of paperwork arriving each year.

One year or less

Most of these records can be safely shredded after just one year or less:

  • Pay stubs and bank statements.
  • Annually updated Social Security statements.
  • Annual insurance policy statements.
  • Annual retirement plan statements (401(k), 529, IRA, etc.).
  • Bank deposit and ATM receipts until reconciled with your monthly statements.
  • Credit card bills and statements. Longer if needed as proof of a charitable contribution or product warranty.
  • Utility bills.

Three years

Keep thank-you letters from charities and year-end investment statements, in case of IRS audit.

Six years

Keep documents showing home sale, purchase, or expenses for improvements for six years after you sell your home.

Seven years

Keep state and federal tax records and receipts for seven years, saving a copy of your 1040 tax return forever.

What to keep

So what documents should you keep only until they’re sold or updated, and what should you never shred? Get the full list at http://bit.ly/1Tu8Yyf

Shred it, free!

STCU’s next free shred day will be held April 29 in North Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and Liberty Lake. Get the details at http://bit.ly/Shred17

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:10:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

  • 3-year-old boy dies after being left in car in 114 degree Las Vegas heat

    3-year-old boy dies after being left in car in 114 degree Las Vegas heat

    Sunday, July 16 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-07-16 17:07:30 GMT

    LAS VEGAS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort. The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South. 

    >>

    LAS VEGAS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort. The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South. Officials say a family of twelve came to the resort from out of town the child went unaccounted for. The 3-year-old was left inside of the four-door vehicle for more than an hour in 114-degree weather.

    >>

  • It's National Ice Cream Day! Here's where you can get some freebies and discounts

    It's National Ice Cream Day! Here's where you can get some freebies and discounts

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-07-16 16:43:05 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Yeah, there's a day for everything, but today is one you might actually care about! It's National Ice Cream Day!  There are a few places offering freebies and discounts on this glorious day, but be advised these are at participating locations. Here's what we found: 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Yeah, there's a day for everything, but today is one you might actually care about! It's National Ice Cream Day!  There are a few places offering freebies and discounts on this glorious day, but be advised these are at participating locations. Here's what we found: 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89

    Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89

    Sunday, July 16 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-07-17 02:07:00 GMT


    Veteran actor, Martin Landau, died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center, according to his publicist.

    >>


    Veteran actor, Martin Landau, died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center, according to his publicist.

    >>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:10:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

  • Surveillance video catches criminals breaking in four times with an ax and a truck

    Surveillance video catches criminals breaking in four times with an ax and a truck

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:09:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of an art and glass shop is fed up. She says a group of teens have broken in four times in the last 30 days. Maayan Gordon is tired of getting the same wake up call. “I heard a couple notifications on my phone and I looked up and saw that we had been broken into yet again, again by a group of kids,” she says. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of an art and glass shop is fed up. She says a group of teens have broken in four times in the last 30 days. Maayan Gordon is tired of getting the same wake up call. “I heard a couple notifications on my phone and I looked up and saw that we had been broken into yet again, again by a group of kids,” she says. 

    >>
    •   