Snapchat unveils special Rio Olympics filters

Watching the Olympics is definitely a highlight of this summer.

With so many ways to follow your favorite athletes it can be challenging to keep up with all of the results, but we have a solution that might surprise you.

You’ve probably heard of Snapchat, an app that allows you to talk to friends with immediate photographs or videos.

It also offers multiple filters that are constantly being updated to keep up with the current events.

Snapchat has recently unveiled a series of Olympic filters that provide updates on medal counts instantaneously. It even has an update option right above the medal count to make sure it’s accurate before you press send!

Just snap a photo and swipe right to see all of the latest additions!

After you do, we want to see your Olympic spirit. Just save your photo and share it on Twitter or Facebook use #KHQRio to share your golden moments!