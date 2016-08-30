EAST VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Ultimate Back-to-School Guide for Parents

Get the latest tips, tricks and trends on getting your family ready to go back to school this fall.

Fact: students with involved parents, no matter their income or background, are more likely to:



*Earn higher grades and test scores, and enroll in higher-level programs

*Be promoted, pass their classes and earn credits

*Attend school regularly

*Have better social skills, show improved behavior and adapt well to school

*Graduate and go on to post-secondary education

Is your child in a position to succeed? Are you in a position to help? Much of what you need for a positive start to the school year is available online -- if you know where to look. KHQ has done the navigation for you, and put together this web guide to your district.

Public School District

Main Site

Here you’ll find links to all the Public Schools in the East Valley School District: http://www.evsd.org/pages/EVSD/Schools

Main Office - staff and contact information



Family and Student Resources

Parent portal - main page

Student portal - main page

School Calendars

Skyward Family Access gives you the ability to view your student's attendance, grades, fees and demographic information online.

School Accountability Report Card: district assessment from OSPI.

Internet Safety Resources

Meals and Nutrition

Food Services - Main page

Breakfast and lunch menus

Free and reduced meals program

Transportation Services

Main page

Bus routes and stops

Contact information

School sports

EVMS Athletics

EVHS Athletics

Staying Involved

District Newsletter

School Board - main page

School Board - upcoming meetings

East Valley Parent Partnership Program