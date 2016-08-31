Back-to-school app check: Making sure your kids are smartphone s - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Back-to-school app check: Making sure your kids are smartphone safe

Posted: Updated:
by Morgan Marum, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect

  • Also on KHQ.comMore>>

  • Back to School

    Back to School

    Get the latest tips, tricks and trends on getting your family ready to go back to school this fall.

    >>

    Get the latest tips, tricks and trends on getting your family ready to go back to school this fall.

    >>
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter are all apps that are widely known and utilized. While these may be popular, there are a few apps that are also common for kids, yet often unknown to parents.

Have you heard of the apps that disguise themselves into things like calculators, but instead have hidden folders for things like photos and inappropriate texts?

If your child has an app downloaded to their phone that looks like a calculator in addition to the one that comes with the phone, it likely has nothing to do with math.

With these apps, your kid can hide any other app, photo, or text they don’t want you to find with a simple password.

Spokane Cares, an organization that seeks to provide Spokane families with resources says “all parents need to be aware of the types of dangers that your child can be exposed to.”

Be smart, communicate with your kids, and remember that even when an app looks normal, it could be taking childhood dress up to a whole new level.

For more information and helpful tips for your child’s safety please visit http://spokanecares.org/index.php?c_ref=526.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

    Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:54:11 GMT

    The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.

    >>

    The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.

    >>

  • Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way

    Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:46 AM EDT2017-05-10 13:46:32 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.

    >>

  • Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse

    Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:27:05 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Due to the emergency at the Hanford Site today, non-essential personnel who work north of the Wye Barricade are being advised not to report for graveyard shift tonight. Only essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to report to work. An emergency was declared at the site at approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Due to the emergency at the Hanford Site today, non-essential personnel who work north of the Wye Barricade are being advised not to report for graveyard shift tonight. Only essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to report to work. An emergency was declared at the site at approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • UPDATE: Woman missing in bear infested Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    UPDATE: Woman missing in bear infested Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 1:56 PM EDT2017-05-10 17:56:49 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

  • Trump: Ousted FBI Director James Comey "was not doing a good job"

    Trump: Ousted FBI Director James Comey "was not doing a good job"

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 1:21 PM EDT2017-05-10 17:21:28 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and FBI Director James Comey's firing (all times local): 12:25 p.m. Three U.S. officials say fired FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers that he asked the Justice Department for more money for the bureau's investigation into Russia's election meddling. President Donald Trump fired Comey Tuesday.    

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and FBI Director James Comey's firing (all times local): 12:25 p.m. Three U.S. officials say fired FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers that he asked the Justice Department for more money for the bureau's investigation into Russia's election meddling. President Donald Trump fired Comey Tuesday.    

    >>

  • Feisty rooster gets "arrested" by Post Falls Police

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:47 PM EDT2017-05-10 16:47:58 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A rooster caught up in some "fowl play" in Post Falls landed himself in the slammer overnight. Post Falls Police posted about the ordeal on their Facebook page. They say an officer had to respond to a local business to deal with a feisty rooster because customers were being chased down by the bird which was also jumping on top of cars.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A rooster caught up in some "fowl play" in Post Falls landed himself in the slammer overnight. Post Falls Police posted about the ordeal on their Facebook page. They say an officer had to respond to a local business to deal with a feisty rooster because customers were being chased down by the bird which was also jumping on top of cars.

    >>
    •   