Back-to-school app check: Making sure your kids are smartphone safe

Get the latest tips, tricks and trends on getting your family ready to go back to school this fall.

Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter are all apps that are widely known and utilized. While these may be popular, there are a few apps that are also common for kids, yet often unknown to parents.

Have you heard of the apps that disguise themselves into things like calculators, but instead have hidden folders for things like photos and inappropriate texts?

If your child has an app downloaded to their phone that looks like a calculator in addition to the one that comes with the phone, it likely has nothing to do with math.

With these apps, your kid can hide any other app, photo, or text they don’t want you to find with a simple password.

Spokane Cares, an organization that seeks to provide Spokane families with resources says “all parents need to be aware of the types of dangers that your child can be exposed to.”

Be smart, communicate with your kids, and remember that even when an app looks normal, it could be taking childhood dress up to a whole new level.

For more information and helpful tips for your child’s safety please visit http://spokanecares.org/index.php?c_ref=526.