STOPit app allows students to anonymously report bullying

Since launching in August, STOPit has been adopted by 78 schools in 13 states.

Summer is officially over for students and with the start of the new school year, students and parents are bound to face a variety of challenges. One of those is interaction with fellow classmates. Bullying can undoubtedly cause serious harm, but a revolutionary app has been created to stop bullying as it happens.

A new app called STOPit is designed to make it as simple as possible for students to anonymously report bullying that parents or schools might not otherwise see. Since launching in August, STOPit has been adopted by 78 schools in 13 states.

The app's creator and CEO, Todd Schobel, was inspired by the story of Amanda Todd, the 15-year-old girl whose video about being bullied--posted hours before her suicide--now has millions of views on YouTube.

For Schobel, punishing bullies once tragedy strikes wasn't enough. His app is designed to catch bullies in the act.

As a back to school tool we want you to know '"you are not alone” and downloading STOPit could be a possible solution to a problem that is spiraling out of control.