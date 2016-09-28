PHOTOS: Another truck gets stuck under Spokane overpass - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Another truck gets stuck under Spokane overpass

Posted: Updated:
by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
Connect
A truck stuck under the same bridge on September 28, 2016 A truck stuck under the same bridge on September 28, 2016
A truck stuck on October 18, 2016 A truck stuck on October 18, 2016
March 29, 2017 at 16th and Highway 195 March 29, 2017 at 16th and Highway 195
May 31, 2017 - 16th and Highway 195 May 31, 2017 - 16th and Highway 195
SPOKANE, Wash. -

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS

At this point, it seems like we just need a generic story to post about a truck getting stuck under an overpass in Spokane. It seems to happen so much, we should just be able to fill in the blanks, then plug and play the story. Here's the latest one:

May 31, 2017 - *63 days since the last time a truck was stuck under an overpass in the Spokane area.

*Technically, there was a truck stuck under a downtown Spokane overpass on Friday, May 26, 2017 that didn't get added to this running tally. I wasn't working. I'm sorry. So rather than 63, it should really say 5 days. Anyway...

Another truck - a box truck - is stuck under the same overpass that another box truck got stuck 63 days ago - 16th and Highway 195. The clearance sign says 11' 0". The truck was taller than that. 

The usual spiel for you here. The truck got stuck, one lane of traffic is blocked while crews work to unwedge it, yada yada yada... avoid the area. 

Inspectors will look at the overpass to check for damage.

In the past, Spokane Police said drivers can be fined $187 for hitting an overpass, though it's unknown if this driver was cited. 

In the meantime, here's another reminder:

March 29, 2017 - 58 days since the last time a truck was stuck under an overpass in the Spokane area. 

A moving truck became stuck under an overpass in just off Highway 195 Wednesday morning. The driver nearly (actually it wasn't even "nearly." They had no chance. The top of the truck was peeled back like a can of anchovies.) made it through the overpass at 16th and Highway 195 when the box truck became stuck.

16th west of Highway 195 was blocked causing delays. Inspectors will look at the overpass to check for damage.

In the past, Spokane Police said drivers can be fined $187 for hitting an overpass, though it's unknown if this driver was cited. 

January 30, 2017 -10 days since the last time

A truck became stuck under an overpass in downtown Spokane on Monday morning. A driver from Hayden nearly made it through the overpass at 1st  and Stevens when box truck became stuck under the overpass.

The right two lanes of Stevens were blocked causing delays. Inspectors will look at the overpass to check for damage.

Spokane Police said the driver will be fined $187 for hitting the overpass.

January 20, 2017

A truck became stuck under an overpass in downtown Spokane on Friday afternoon. A Knight Transportation nearly made it through the overpass at 1st  and Stevens when driver of the truck got stuck under the overpass.

It will be a while before the truck can be removed. The right two lanes of Stevens will be blocked and drivers should expect minor delays. Inspectors will look at the overpass to check for damage.

It is unclear if the driver will be cited.

October 18, 2016

A truck became stuck under an overpass in downtown Spokane on Tuesday morning. A Fred's Appliance driver nearly made it through the overpass at 1st  and Stevens when his truck got stuck under the overpass.

Spokane Police say it will be a couple of hours before the truck can be removed. The right two lanes of Stevens will be blocked for a while. Inspectors will look at the overpass to check for damage.

It is unclear if the driver will be cited.

September 28, 2016:

A truck became stuck under an overpass in downtown Spokane on Wednesday morning. A Waste Management driver was trying to navigate around construction when he forgot how tall his truck was and got stuck under the overpass at 1st and Stevens.

Spokane Police say it will be a couple of hours before the truck can be removed. The right two lanes of Stevens will be blocked for a while. Inspectors will look at the overpass to check for damage.

A spokesperson for the company that owns the truck said: 

"A Waste Management recycling transfer truck driver misjudged the clearance of a bridge in downtown Spokane today, resulting in his trailer becoming wedged under the overpass at Stevens and 1st Ave just before 7 am. The Waste Management driver was on an alternative route, maneuvering around construction zones. Thankfully there were no injuries and no other vehicles were involved. We are thankful there appears to be no structural damage to the overpass. The driver is a 20-year Waste Management employee with an exemplary safety record. We would like to thank local authorities for their assistance and support while we continue to investigate."

It is unclear if the driver will be cited.

Yeah, I think that works. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious

    Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-06-30 18:35:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious.  Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious.  Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency. 

    >>

  • Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:18:24 GMT

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

  • Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died

    Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died

    Friday, June 30 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-06-30 21:51:59 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Post Falls mother reunites with daughter 30 years after giving her up for adoption

    Post Falls mother reunites with daughter 30 years after giving her up for adoption

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:57:40 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - The busyness of an airport is often chaotic. From check-in to final boarding, there's usually no time to stop. But last week at the Spokane International Airport in Spokane, time stood still for a mother and daughter. It was a reunion 30 years in the making. “I looked at her and said she looks like me,” said Lisa Rivera. “She looks like her sister.” The last time Rivera held her daughter, 30-year-old Lisa Harris, was within 24 hours of 

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - The busyness of an airport is often chaotic. From check-in to final boarding, there's usually no time to stop. But last week at the Spokane International Airport in Spokane, time stood still for a mother and daughter. It was a reunion 30 years in the making. “I looked at her and said she looks like me,” said Lisa Rivera. “She looks like her sister.” The last time Rivera held her daughter, 30-year-old Lisa Harris, was within 24 hours of 

    >>

  • Spokane lawmakers secure $15 million for regional medical education

    Spokane lawmakers secure $15 million for regional medical education

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:39:08 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University and the WWAMI Regional Medical Education program will receive a total of $15 million in state funding following the passage of the state’s operating budget that is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee late tonight. “In Eastern Washington and throughout the state, we are facing a shortage of primary care doctors,” said Sen. Andy Billig, D-

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University and the WWAMI Regional Medical Education program will receive a total of $15 million in state funding following the passage of the state’s operating budget that is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee late tonight. “In Eastern Washington and throughout the state, we are facing a shortage of primary care doctors,” said Sen. Andy Billig, D-

    >>

  • The Latest: Legislature passes $43.7 billion budget

    The Latest: Legislature passes $43.7 billion budget

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:23:14 GMT
    Ted S. Warren AP PhotoTed S. Warren AP Photo

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on budget deliberations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local): 3:39 p.m. The state Senate has approved a $43.7 billion budget for the next two years that would increase spending for public schools, mental health and state worker contracts. The spending plan was approved by a 39 to 10 vote Friday. It now heads to the House. The House at nearly the same time OK'd the education funding 

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on budget deliberations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local): 3:39 p.m. The state Senate has approved a $43.7 billion budget for the next two years that would increase spending for public schools, mental health and state worker contracts. The spending plan was approved by a 39 to 10 vote Friday. It now heads to the House. The House at nearly the same time OK'd the education funding 

    >>
    •   