PHOTOS: Another truck gets stuck under Spokane overpass

One dead in shooting near Steam Plant restaurant
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person is dead after a shooting near 2nd and Lincoln in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in an alleyway near the Steam Plant restaurant. Officers on scene say the suspect in the shooting stuck around and was taken into custody.>>
Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found
Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway.>>
Idaho woman finds glass in biscuit dough
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A North Idaho mom was making a snack for her young daughter when she says she found something strange in the biscuit dough. “It’s really weird looking,” says Jennifer Jamison. She was making pigs in the blanket for her daughter and grabbed a biscuit can out of the fridge.>>
Family devastated after dog killed by current at Hayden Lake
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The sound of summer on a beautiful mountain lake, dogs running around, people relaxing, it’s almost as if time could stand still. "He was swept away so easily within ten seconds,” Missy Holbrook said. On Saturday, Holbrook, her friends, and her furry friend, Bear, spent the day at Hayden Lake. It was when they were packing up, she says, when someone threw a ball into the water close to the dike.>>
Spokane woman warns of Lyme disease during tick season
Spokane woman warns of Lyme disease during tick seasonTick season is shaping up to be a bad one, and one Spokane woman wants to warn people of the diseases these bugs carry. That’s because Mary Grayce Hart has been dealing with chronic Lyme disease for the past 11 years. “It’s debilitating. I suffer with chronic pain. I feel sick a lot. Just general not feeling well,” she says. She was diagnosed with Lyme disease approximately a year after she started exhibiting symptoms and she had to drop out of college becaus...>>Tick season is shaping up to be a bad one, and one Spokane woman wants to warn people of the diseases these bugs carry. That’s because Mary Grayce Hart has been dealing with chronic Lyme disease for the past 11 years. “It’s debilitating. I suffer with chronic pain. I feel sick a lot. Just general not feeling well,” she says. She was diagnosed with Lyme disease approximately a year after she started exhibiting symptoms and she had to drop out of college becaus...>>
Charges still possible in fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash
It's been almost a year since a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene claimed the lives of three people. We spoke with the Kootenai County Prosecutor on Tuesday to see where the case stands. Last week, some news outlets reported that Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh was not going to pursue charges in the case, but McHugh told KHQ Tuesday that's not the case.>>
PHOTOS: Another truck gets stuck under Spokane overpass
SPOKANE, Wash. - Another truck - a box truck - is stuck under the same overpass that another box truck got stuck 63 days ago - 16th and Highway 195. The usual spiel for you here. The truck got stuck, one lane of traffic is blocked while crews work to unwedge it, yada yada yada... avoid the area.>>
11 health benefits to drinking coffee
KHQ.COM - Good news as you drink your cup of coffee this morning... you should pour yourself another cup! Coffee may actually help reduce your risk of the most common form of liver cancer. British researchers analyzed more than two million adults and found that drinking a cup of coffee a day reduced their risk of liver cancer by as much as 20%.>>
One dead in shooting near Steam Plant restaurant
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person is dead after a shooting near 2nd and Lincoln in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in an alleyway near the Steam Plant restaurant. Officers on scene say the suspect in the shooting stuck around and was taken into custody.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, May 30th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, May 30th.>>
Hours-long standoff at Altamont and Hartson ends peacefully
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police have taken a man into custody after an hours-long standoff near the intersection of Altamont and Hartson in Spokane. The standoff started around 5:25 p.m. when police arrived at the house to serve a felony warrant for a probation violation. The man barricaded himself in the house and refused to come out.>>
Charges still possible in fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash
It's been almost a year since a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene claimed the lives of three people. We spoke with the Kootenai County Prosecutor on Tuesday to see where the case stands. Last week, some news outlets reported that Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh was not going to pursue charges in the case, but McHugh told KHQ Tuesday that's not the case.>>
Safety front and center at Palouse Falls after death
PALOUSE FALLS, Wash. - After a 25-year-old Spokane man fell from a cliff at Palouse Falls State Park over the holiday weekend, some park goers are asking, "What's being done to keep visitors safe?" Late in December 2015, park officials at Palouse Falls put up temporary fencing, blocking the popular but dangerous trails that people and animals often used.>>
Family devastated after dog killed by current at Hayden Lake
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The sound of summer on a beautiful mountain lake, dogs running around, people relaxing, it’s almost as if time could stand still. "He was swept away so easily within ten seconds,” Missy Holbrook said. On Saturday, Holbrook, her friends, and her furry friend, Bear, spent the day at Hayden Lake. It was when they were packing up, she says, when someone threw a ball into the water close to the dike.>>
Idaho woman finds glass in biscuit dough
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A North Idaho mom was making a snack for her young daughter when she says she found something strange in the biscuit dough. “It’s really weird looking,” says Jennifer Jamison. She was making pigs in the blanket for her daughter and grabbed a biscuit can out of the fridge.>>
Spokane woman warns of Lyme disease during tick season
