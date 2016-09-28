PHOTOS: Another truck gets stuck under Spokane overpass

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS

At this point, it seems like we just need a generic story to post about a truck getting stuck under an overpass in Spokane. It seems to happen so much, we should just be able to fill in the blanks, then plug and play the story. Here's the latest one:

May 31, 2017 - *63 days since the last time a truck was stuck under an overpass in the Spokane area.

*Technically, there was a truck stuck under a downtown Spokane overpass on Friday, May 26, 2017 that didn't get added to this running tally. I wasn't working. I'm sorry. So rather than 63, it should really say 5 days. Anyway...

Another truck - a box truck - is stuck under the same overpass that another box truck got stuck 63 days ago - 16th and Highway 195. The clearance sign says 11' 0". The truck was taller than that.

The usual spiel for you here. The truck got stuck, one lane of traffic is blocked while crews work to unwedge it, yada yada yada... avoid the area.

Inspectors will look at the overpass to check for damage.

In the past, Spokane Police said drivers can be fined $187 for hitting an overpass, though it's unknown if this driver was cited.

In the meantime, here's another reminder:

March 29, 2017 - 58 days since the last time a truck was stuck under an overpass in the Spokane area.

A moving truck became stuck under an overpass in just off Highway 195 Wednesday morning. The driver nearly (actually it wasn't even "nearly." They had no chance. The top of the truck was peeled back like a can of anchovies.) made it through the overpass at 16th and Highway 195 when the box truck became stuck.

16th west of Highway 195 was blocked causing delays. Inspectors will look at the overpass to check for damage.

In the past, Spokane Police said drivers can be fined $187 for hitting an overpass, though it's unknown if this driver was cited.

January 30, 2017 -10 days since the last time

A truck became stuck under an overpass in downtown Spokane on Monday morning . A driver from Hayden nearly made it through the overpass at 1st and Stevens when box truck became stuck under the overpass.

The right two lanes of Stevens were blocked causing delays . Inspectors will look at the overpass to check for damage.

Spokane Police said the driver will be fined $187 for hitting the overpass.

January 20, 2017

A truck became stuck under an overpass in downtown Spokane on Friday afternoon. A Knight Transportation nearly made it through the overpass at 1st and Stevens when driver of the truck got stuck under the overpass.

It will be a while before the truck can be removed. The right two lanes of Stevens will be blocked and drivers should expect minor delays. Inspectors will look at the overpass to check for damage.

It is unclear if the driver will be cited.

October 18, 2016

A truck became stuck under an overpass in downtown Spokane on Tuesday morning . A Fred's Appliance driver nearly made it through the overpass at 1st and Stevens when his truck got stuck under the overpass.

Spokane Police say it will be a couple of hours before the truck can be removed. The right two lanes of Stevens will be blocked for a while. Inspectors will look at the overpass to check for damage.

It is unclear if the driver will be cited.

September 28, 2016:

A truck became stuck under an overpass in downtown Spokane on Wednesday morning . A Waste Management driver was trying to navigate around construction when he forgot how tall his truck was and got stuck under the overpass at 1st and Stevens .

Spokane Police say it will be a couple of hours before the truck can be removed. The right two lanes of Stevens will be blocked for a while. Inspectors will look at the overpass to check for damage.

A spokesperson for the company that owns the truck said:

"A Waste Management recycling transfer truck driver misjudged the clearance of a bridge in downtown Spokane today, resulting in his trailer becoming wedged under the overpass at Stevens and 1st Ave just before 7 am. The Waste Management driver was on an alternative route, maneuvering around construction zones. Thankfully there were no injuries and no other vehicles were involved. We are thankful there appears to be no structural damage to the overpass. The driver is a 20-year Waste Management employee with an exemplary safety record. We would like to thank local authorities for their assistance and support while we continue to investigate."

It is unclear if the driver will be cited.

Yeah, I think that works.