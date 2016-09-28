PHOTOS: Another truck gets stuck under Spokane overpass - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Another truck gets stuck under Spokane overpass

Posted: Updated:
by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
Connect
A truck stuck under the same bridge on September 28, 2016 A truck stuck under the same bridge on September 28, 2016
A truck stuck on October 18, 2016 A truck stuck on October 18, 2016
March 29, 2017 at 16th and Highway 195 March 29, 2017 at 16th and Highway 195
May 31, 2017 - 16th and Highway 195 May 31, 2017 - 16th and Highway 195
SPOKANE, Wash. -

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS

At this point, it seems like we just need a generic story to post about a truck getting stuck under an overpass in Spokane. It seems to happen so much, we should just be able to fill in the blanks, then plug and play the story. Here's the latest one:

May 31, 2017 - *63 days since the last time a truck was stuck under an overpass in the Spokane area.

*Technically, there was a truck stuck under a downtown Spokane overpass on Friday, May 26, 2017 that didn't get added to this running tally. I wasn't working. I'm sorry. So rather than 63, it should really say 5 days. Anyway...

Another truck - a box truck - is stuck under the same overpass that another box truck got stuck 63 days ago - 16th and Highway 195. The clearance sign says 11' 0". The truck was taller than that. 

The usual spiel for you here. The truck got stuck, one lane of traffic is blocked while crews work to unwedge it, yada yada yada... avoid the area. 

Inspectors will look at the overpass to check for damage.

In the past, Spokane Police said drivers can be fined $187 for hitting an overpass, though it's unknown if this driver was cited. 

In the meantime, here's another reminder:

March 29, 2017 - 58 days since the last time a truck was stuck under an overpass in the Spokane area. 

A moving truck became stuck under an overpass in just off Highway 195 Wednesday morning. The driver nearly (actually it wasn't even "nearly." They had no chance. The top of the truck was peeled back like a can of anchovies.) made it through the overpass at 16th and Highway 195 when the box truck became stuck.

16th west of Highway 195 was blocked causing delays. Inspectors will look at the overpass to check for damage.

In the past, Spokane Police said drivers can be fined $187 for hitting an overpass, though it's unknown if this driver was cited. 

January 30, 2017 -10 days since the last time

A truck became stuck under an overpass in downtown Spokane on Monday morning. A driver from Hayden nearly made it through the overpass at 1st  and Stevens when box truck became stuck under the overpass.

The right two lanes of Stevens were blocked causing delays. Inspectors will look at the overpass to check for damage.

Spokane Police said the driver will be fined $187 for hitting the overpass.

January 20, 2017

A truck became stuck under an overpass in downtown Spokane on Friday afternoon. A Knight Transportation nearly made it through the overpass at 1st  and Stevens when driver of the truck got stuck under the overpass.

It will be a while before the truck can be removed. The right two lanes of Stevens will be blocked and drivers should expect minor delays. Inspectors will look at the overpass to check for damage.

It is unclear if the driver will be cited.

October 18, 2016

A truck became stuck under an overpass in downtown Spokane on Tuesday morning. A Fred's Appliance driver nearly made it through the overpass at 1st  and Stevens when his truck got stuck under the overpass.

Spokane Police say it will be a couple of hours before the truck can be removed. The right two lanes of Stevens will be blocked for a while. Inspectors will look at the overpass to check for damage.

It is unclear if the driver will be cited.

September 28, 2016:

A truck became stuck under an overpass in downtown Spokane on Wednesday morning. A Waste Management driver was trying to navigate around construction when he forgot how tall his truck was and got stuck under the overpass at 1st and Stevens.

Spokane Police say it will be a couple of hours before the truck can be removed. The right two lanes of Stevens will be blocked for a while. Inspectors will look at the overpass to check for damage.

A spokesperson for the company that owns the truck said: 

"A Waste Management recycling transfer truck driver misjudged the clearance of a bridge in downtown Spokane today, resulting in his trailer becoming wedged under the overpass at Stevens and 1st Ave just before 7 am. The Waste Management driver was on an alternative route, maneuvering around construction zones. Thankfully there were no injuries and no other vehicles were involved. We are thankful there appears to be no structural damage to the overpass. The driver is a 20-year Waste Management employee with an exemplary safety record. We would like to thank local authorities for their assistance and support while we continue to investigate."

It is unclear if the driver will be cited.

Yeah, I think that works. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:10:01 GMT

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

    >>

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

    >>

  • Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:30:43 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

    >>

  • Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations; contained at about 50 acres

    Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations; contained at about 50 acres

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:14:57 GMT

    CHATTAROY, Wash. - Update: 6:45 p.m.: Fire crews say the Laurel Fire is contained at approximately 50 acres Tuesday evening. About 50 homes in the vicinity of the fire were evacuated. Highway 2 will remain closed for the next few hours while crews continue to monitor the fire. A detour is in place.

    >>

    CHATTAROY, Wash. -  Update: 6:45 p.m.: Fire crews say the Laurel Fire is contained at approximately 50 acres Tuesday evening. About 50 homes in the vicinity of the fire were evacuated. Highway 2 will remain closed for the next few hours while crews continue to monitor the fire. A detour is in place.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law

    One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 2:09 AM EDT2017-07-26 06:09:08 GMT

    It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.

    >>

    It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 25th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 25th

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 1:43 AM EDT2017-07-26 05:43:36 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 25th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 25th.

    >>

  • Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise

    Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:17:02 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings - where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom. Los Angeles police and federal officials warned Tuesday that dozens of people have fallen prey to the scam in recent years and have paid out more than $100,000.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings - where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom. Los Angeles police and federal officials warned Tuesday that dozens of people have fallen prey to the scam in recent years and have paid out more than $100,000.

    >>
    •   