Hometown Heroes: Spokane Police Department

When we go out on stories, we often hear the words "do some good news." KHQ agrees!

Often times the bad overshadows the good. As of lately, that has been the case across the country for the men and women who wear a badge.

The everyday heroes- whether they're police officers, firefighters, dispatch, or another first responders on the scene, KHQ wants to recognize them for all that they do for the community.



The first KHQ 'Hometown Hero' nomination came from the Moose School in Spokane. They wanted to give back and say thank you to to the Spokane Police Department.

On September 21st, an APB went out to the SPD via email warning them that they were about to be getting tickets - tickets for being awesome.

As our 'Hometown Heroes' this week, their photo will be going up on our wall in the newsroom.

If you know someone or would like to nominate someone to be our next 'Hometown Hero' email us at newstips@khq.com or message us on Facebook.