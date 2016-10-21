Hometown Heroes: Patrick Perry

No matter how much time you volunteer or spend on duty, sometimes it's those moments when you're off the clock that matter most.

In this week's edition of Hometown Heroes, we are recognizing a volunteer firefighter from Spokane County Fire District 8.

Patrick Perry was cheering on his Eastern Washington University Eagles at a football game against the Washington State University Cougars when the unthinkable happened.

He was leaving the game when his mom said someone was laying on the ground.

Patrick said the man was unconscious and wasn't breathing.

So he jumped in to assist, helping with chest compressions.



Until Pullman paramedics arrived on scene, it was Patrick along with several others who helped to keep the man alive.

Patrick was awarded by Fire District 8 for his action.

He was also given the CPR pin for saving the man's life.

We at KHQ would like to congratulate Patrick by putting his picture up on our wall of heroes.

