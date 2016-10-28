Spokane County prepares for this winter's snowfall - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane County prepares for this winter's snowfall

by Morgan Marum, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

Spokane County has one of the largest county road systems in the state and is already preparing for this winter’s snowfall. The County is responsible for nearly 2,700 miles of roads, 1,100 miles are dirt and gravel. Since most of that traffic flows both ways, their coverage then equals around 5,400 miles total.

Crews work around-the-clock to clear the snow when a major snow event hits. Their system contains a series of priority routes starting with the primary arterials, then secondary, followed by hilly residential areas. The County is currently getting their trucks ready for winter by switching out around ninety pieces of equipment (graders, plows, de-icers).

Spokane County does not plow private property. If your driveway is an eighth of a mile, it’s still your responsibility. Housing developments in rural areas are still private property and the County does not plow them. It’s up to the developer that owns the property to maintain those streets.

It is always helpful to be prepared. Here are a few helpful tips:

  • -Carry a shovel in your trunk.
  • -Have some old blankets available.
  • -Carry a flashlight or a lantern.
  • -Purchase a generator if possible.

The County also suggests you get to know your neighbors and help one another out. Spokane County also asks that you remain twenty-five feet back from all road equipment and keep all storm drains clear, especially leaves before winter hits.

The County asks that the public takes initiative and remains patient when winter weather comes.

Please visit the County’s website for more information. A map showing priority routes and where plows have been in the past 24 hours will be available soon. www.spokanecounty.org/publicworks 

