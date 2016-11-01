Daylight saving survival: Fall back, not apart

Autumn is a favorite season for many, with the changing leaves and pumpkin treats. However with the falling leaves comes changing clocks. Daylight saving time changes much more than the clocks on our walls.

Pediatric sleep specialist Julia Carlson says, “when we manipulate daylight by adjusting our clocks forward or backwards it can affect our children’s sleep schedules.”

A child’s internal clock is very strong and in order to make the time change easier, parents can do a few things by adjusting their schedules accordingly.

There are two options; the first is to do nothing. Julia says, “this is really good for kids that are well rested, adaptable, not sensitive to sleep changes.” The other strategy is to start four days prior to the time change. To do this, adjust your child’s bedtime by fifteen minutes each day.

If you normally put your child to bed at 6 p.m., the schedule would look like this:

Night 1: 6:15 p.m.

Night 2: 6:30 p.m.

Night 3: 6:45 p.m.

Night 4: 7:00 p.m.

This would mean they have the full four days to adjust for the hour time change. Julia says to also make sure you adjust their naptime accordingly.

With any sort of schedule change, Julia reminds us to be consistent and patient, “even if you make all the accommodations, give them a few days because their bodies can take a little longer to adjust.”

