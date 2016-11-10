Serial burglar gives tips on keeping your home BURGLAR PROOF - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Serial burglar gives tips on keeping your home BURGLAR PROOF

by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
Admitted serial burglar Raymond Pfluger has some tips for keeping your home safe Admitted serial burglar Raymond Pfluger has some tips for keeping your home safe
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Walk down just about any Spokane block, and you'll find at least one neighbor who's been the victim of property crime. It's an issue Spokane continues to battle. But one former serial burglar, hopes to change that, by giving up his secrets. 

Mike Mace has spent years logging all the hours he can to be able to provide a nice place for his family. That's why he takes it personal, when crooks target him.

"They just take whatever they can get their hands on to get them some money," Mike told KHQ's Hayley Guenthner.

Mike's been the victim of thieves multiple times.

"Oh it makes you mad, because you work hard for this stuff," he said.

He often wonders what he's doing wrong? Why him? Well, Hayley may have found someone who can finally answers the questions Mike has been asking himself for years: Geiger inmate, Raymond Pfluger. He's admitted to committing more than 50 burglaries and said the guilt for his actions has been overwhelming.

"I know there is nothing I can do or say to take away the pain from people, but I apologize for my actions," he said.

Instead of just saying the words, Raymond says he wants to do something bold to make things right. He's agreed to tell the public just how he chose his many victims, and how you can avoid the same fate.

"You generally pick a place with obstructions or bushes," Raymond said. "I know everybody likes to make their house look pretty, but sometimes it's more of a hindrance than anything."

And large shrubs aren't the only thing in your yard attracting trouble. Raymond said thieves gravitate toward homes with unraked leaves.

He also said you are most likely to be victimized between the hours of 7:00 - 8:00 a.m. and then again between roughly 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.

"It's the hours right around the time people are leaving or coming home," Pfluger said. "People are not going to be so apt to notice something if there is a lot of commotion."

So how do they get in? Raymond said it always starts with a knock. When you don't answer, thieves let themselves in through an unexpected problem in your home's security.

"A lot of the times people have cheap siding around their doors that butts right up to the door," he said. "Most times the vinyl siding encases the door too, and you can easily push that with something and that deadbolt will then be exposed. I've made it work with a fork."

The entire process to break-in takes seconds, and Raymond said most burglars won't stay inside even a minute. He said they'll grab what's closest, and go.

"30 to 45 seconds," Raymond said. "The most common items are lap tops, jeweler boxes, TV's. Easily grabbed items."

Raymond said it's easier than you might think to deter burglars. Picking up a beware of dog sign, or even a few pieces of faux surveillance equipment will go far. He said just make sure your signage is easily viewed.

Raymond knows spilling these secrets will make him less than popular with fellow inmates. He said he doesn't care. He just wants to start getting back on the right path.

Mike says while he's been the victim of people like Raymond and holds nothing against him. In fact, Mike said he's grateful for the insight, and hopeful, both his days of being a victim, and Raymond's days of being a criminal are over.

"Maybe he's trying to make a new start," Mike said. "Maybe he can get a good job, or something, but stealing isn't the way to go."

Despite his admitted loved for burglary, Raymond is currently in jail for some car theft related charges. He told Hayley he signed a plea deal before reaching out to her, so this story in no way got him a reduced sentence.

