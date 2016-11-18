Hometown Heroes: Firefighter Jarrod Pitts

Jarrod Pitts is a firefighter and EMT for the Northern Lakes Fire Department.

For Jarrod, his desire to save lives stretches far beyond while he is on duty,

Jarrod also takes his skills on the road, volunteering to teach high school students hands only CPR.

From putting on CPR classes, teaching on AED machines, to volunteering his time with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, his work is endless.

"He is a phenomenal employee and exemplary of what we have of our fire service in Kootenai County," said Northern Lakes Fire Chief Pat Riley.

Jarrod says he wants to volunteer because it is something that is important to him. "The people over here are very special and deserve to have access to all these same types of services that maybe up until recently some of the small communities didn't have access to, like what the bigger communities do," Jarrod said.

Jarrod is always looking for other opportunities to lend a helping hand.

We have not put Jarrod's picture up on our Wall of Heroes in the KHQ newsroom to forever be displayed. From all of us at KHQ, thank you for everything you do.