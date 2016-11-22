APPLE CUP: A bet between cats and dogs

Excitement is high as the much-anticipated annual Apple Cup approaches. The traditional game of the Washington State Cougars vs the University of Washington Huskies is approaching and although it is always a coveted win, this year there is much more on the line than just the highest score.

On November 17 UW President Ana Mari Cauce sent a note to WSU President Kirk Schulz saying, “I think it is a good idea we renew the tradition of a friendly wager on the outcome of the game.” His response:

Challenge accepted! The friendly wager with @amcauce is on for the 2016 Apple Cup - salmon vs cheese & wearing the winners school colors! pic.twitter.com/xzFharDkwR — Kirk H Schulz (@WSU_Cougar_Pres) November 18, 2016

The bet between cats and dogs is on. If UW wins, President Cauce will be expecting some Cougar Gold cheese and a selfie of President Schulz in purple and gold. However, if WSU comes out with a victory, Cauce will have to find some crimson and gray to go with the regret of ever placing a bet.