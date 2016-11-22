APPLE CUP: A bet between cats and dogs - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

APPLE CUP: A bet between cats and dogs

Posted: Updated:
by Morgan Marum, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
PULLMAN, Wash. -

Excitement is high as the much-anticipated annual Apple Cup approaches. The traditional game of the Washington State Cougars vs the University of Washington Huskies is approaching and although it is always a coveted win, this year there is much more on the line than just the highest score.

On November 17 UW President Ana Mari Cauce sent a note to WSU President Kirk Schulz saying, “I think it is a good idea we renew the tradition of a friendly wager on the outcome of the game.” His response:

The bet between cats and dogs is on. If UW wins, President Cauce will be expecting some Cougar Gold cheese and a selfie of President Schulz in purple and gold. However, if WSU comes out with a victory, Cauce will have to find some crimson and gray to go with the regret of ever placing a bet. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

    Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:54:11 GMT

    The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.

    >>

    The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.

    >>

  • Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way

    Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:46 AM EDT2017-05-10 13:46:32 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.

    >>

  • Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse

    Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:27:05 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Due to the emergency at the Hanford Site today, non-essential personnel who work north of the Wye Barricade are being advised not to report for graveyard shift tonight. Only essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to report to work. An emergency was declared at the site at approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Due to the emergency at the Hanford Site today, non-essential personnel who work north of the Wye Barricade are being advised not to report for graveyard shift tonight. Only essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to report to work. An emergency was declared at the site at approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report