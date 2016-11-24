Man carves out time to spread love to Spokane's homeless

Shaun Springer spent his Thanksgiving driving through fast-food restaurants and delivering individual bags to the homeless in our community.

His day started at 8 am where he drove through McDonalds and ordered thirty Egg McMuffins. He then dropped those off to people he found around the corner. Although his generosity didn’t stop there.

“This was my first Thanksgiving where I am not going to be able to spend it with my family,” Shaun said. Shaun took a day without his loved ones, and made more than one feel loved.

Shaun went back to McDonalds three more times and twice through Taco Bell in order to feed those he saw were in need. He hand-delivered bag after bag, filling the stomachs and hearts of strangers.

“Anyone can go out there and do something real quick and simple in the act of giving and make a big difference to someone else” Shaun added.

Shaun’s acts of kindness today are a great example of what Thanksgiving Day is all about.