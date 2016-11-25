Huskies beat WSU 45-17 to win Apple Cup - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Huskies beat WSU 45-17 to win Apple Cup

Posted: Updated:
by Morgan Marum, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
PULLMAN, Wash. -

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Jake Browning and No. 6 Washington passed its final test of the regular season thanks to one nearly perfect quarter.
    
Browning threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns and the Huskies used a 28-point first quarter to beat No. 23 Washington State on Friday, claiming the Apple Cup for the fourth straight year and the Pac-12 North title.
    
Washington will take its College Football Playoff hopes into the Pac-12 championship game next Friday against either Colorado or Southern California.
    
Browning threw all three touchdown passes in the first 15 minutes, hitting Dante Pettis on plays of 18 and 61 yards and John Ross on a 6-yarder. Browning had PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Jake Browning and No. 6 Washington passed its final test of the regular season thanks to one nearly perfect quarter.
 
Browning threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns and the Huskies used a 28-point first quarter to beat No. 23 Washington State on Friday, claiming the Apple Cup for the fourth straight year and the Pac-12 North title.
 
Washington will take its College Football Playoff hopes into the Pac-12 championship game next Friday against either Colorado or Southern California.
 
Browning threw all three touchdown passes in the first 15 minutes, hitting Dante Pettis on plays of 18 and 61 yards and John Ross on a 6-yarder. Browning had 243 yards passing by halftime, the Huskies had 386 total yards at the break and even Washington State's third-quarter rally didn't make Washington sweat.
 
Washington (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12, No. 5 CFP) tied a school record with the 28-point first quarter, capitalizing on an early turnover that quickly put Washington State (8-4, 7-2, No. 23 CFP) in a 14-point hole.
 
Browning completed 21 of 29 passes, becoming the third quarterback in Pac-12 history with at least 40 TD passes in a season. Ross had eight catches for 80 yards and his 16th TD catch of the season.
 
Washington State quarterback Luke Falk was 33 of 50 passing for 269 yards and a 9-yard TD pass to Gabe Marks in the third quarter. But the Cougars were unable to find the end zone on three drives inside the Washington 10.
 
Eight years after this matchup was mocked because of how bad the two teams were, the Apple Cup was back on a stage of national relevance as the Pac-12 North title game and regarded by many fans as the most important matchup of the 109 meetings.
 
It became a purple party for the Huskies that made the trip over the Cascade Mountains to the Palouse.
 
                Lavon Coleman added 82 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns. His 15-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter capped a 98-yard drive and sent many clad in red back to the tailgating lots.
 
Washington's first half was a picture of dominance, punctuated by big plays that left the Cougars playing chase from the start. Washington rolled up 386 yards in the first half, 252 coming in the first quarter and capitalized on three big mistakes by Washington State.
 
Jamal Morrow fumbled on Washington State's opening possession, recovered by D.J. Beavers at the Cougars' 46. Eight plays later, Pettis caught an 18-yard touchdown and Washington had a 14-0 lead. Later in the half, Gerard Wicks was stopped at the 1 on fourth-and-goal on a great play by Benning Potoa'e. And on the final drive of the first half, Falk was intercepted by Beavers in the end zone.
 
Down 35-17, Washington State had a chance to pull within 11 late in the third quarter, but on the 17th play Wicks was again stuffed on fourth-and-goal.
 
THE TAKEAWAY
 
Washington: The big play was a key in Washington's big first half. The Huskies had eight plays of 15 yards or more. That included the 61-yard touchdown to Pettis, the 22-yard touchdown run by Coleman and a mixture of other long plays like Darrell Daniels' 50-yard catch on a double pass from Pettis and Ross' 31-yard run.
 
Washington State: The Cougars defense was exposed for the second straight week. After holding California and Arizona to a combined 28 points, the Cougars gave up more than 500 total yards for the second straight week.
 
UP NEXT
 
Washington: The Huskies will face either Colorado or Southern California in the Pac-12 championship game next Friday.
 
Washington State: The Cougars will await a second straight bowl bid.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

11/25/2016 4:00:35 PM (GMT -8:00)243 yards passing by halftime, the Huskies had 386 total yards at the break and even Washington State's third-quarter rally didn't make Washington sweat.
    
Washington (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12, No. 5 CFP) tied a school record with the 28-point first quarter, capitalizing on an early turnover that quickly put Washington State (8-4, 7-2, No. 23 CFP) in a 14-point hole.
    
Browning completed 21 of 29 passes, becoming the third quarterback in Pac-12 history with at least 40 TD passes in a season. Ross had eight catches for 80 yards and his 16th TD catch of the season.
    
Washington State quarterback Luke Falk was 33 of 50 passing for 269 yards and a 9-yard TD pass to Gabe Marks in the third quarter. But the Cougars were unable to find the end zone on three drives inside the Washington 10.
    
Eight years after this matchup was mocked because of how bad the two teams were, the Apple Cup was back on a stage of national relevance as the Pac-12 North title game and regarded by many fans as the most important matchup of the 109 meetings.
    
It became a purple party for the Huskies that made the trip over the Cascade Mountains to the Palouse.
    
                Lavon Coleman added 82 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns. His 15-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter capped a 98-yard drive and sent many clad in red back to the tailgating lots.
    
Washington's first half was a picture of dominance, punctuated by big plays that left the Cougars playing chase from the start. Washington rolled up 386 yards in the first half, 252 coming in the first quarter and capitalized on three big mistakes by Washington State.
    
Jamal Morrow fumbled on Washington State's opening possession, recovered by D.J. Beavers at the Cougars' 46. Eight plays later, Pettis caught an 18-yard touchdown and Washington had a 14-0 lead. Later in the half, Gerard Wicks was stopped at the 1 on fourth-and-goal on a great play by Benning Potoa'e. And on the final drive of the first half, Falk was intercepted by Beavers in the end zone.
    
Down 35-17, Washington State had a chance to pull within 11 late in the third quarter, but on the 17th play Wicks was again stuffed on fourth-and-goal.
    
THE TAKEAWAY
    
Washington: The big play was a key in Washington's big first half. The Huskies had eight plays of 15 yards or more. That included the 61-yard touchdown to Pettis, the 22-yard touchdown run by Coleman and a mixture of other long plays like Darrell Daniels' 50-yard catch on a double pass from Pettis and Ross' 31-yard run.
    
Washington State: The Cougars defense was exposed for the second straight week. After holding California and Arizona to a combined 28 points, the Cougars gave up more than 500 total yards for the second straight week.
    
UP NEXT
    
Washington: The Huskies will face either Colorado or Southern California in the Pac-12 championship game next Friday.
    
Washington State: The Cougars will await a second straight bowl bid.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

    Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:54:11 GMT

    The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.

    >>

    The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.

    >>

  • Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way

    Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:46 AM EDT2017-05-10 13:46:32 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.

    >>

  • Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse

    Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:27:05 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Due to the emergency at the Hanford Site today, non-essential personnel who work north of the Wye Barricade are being advised not to report for graveyard shift tonight. Only essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to report to work. An emergency was declared at the site at approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Due to the emergency at the Hanford Site today, non-essential personnel who work north of the Wye Barricade are being advised not to report for graveyard shift tonight. Only essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to report to work. An emergency was declared at the site at approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • UPDATE: Woman missing in bear infested Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    UPDATE: Woman missing in bear infested Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 1:56 PM EDT2017-05-10 17:56:49 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

  • Trump: Ousted FBI Director James Comey "was not doing a good job"

    Trump: Ousted FBI Director James Comey "was not doing a good job"

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 1:21 PM EDT2017-05-10 17:21:28 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and FBI Director James Comey's firing (all times local): 12:25 p.m. Three U.S. officials say fired FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers that he asked the Justice Department for more money for the bureau's investigation into Russia's election meddling. President Donald Trump fired Comey Tuesday.    

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and FBI Director James Comey's firing (all times local): 12:25 p.m. Three U.S. officials say fired FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers that he asked the Justice Department for more money for the bureau's investigation into Russia's election meddling. President Donald Trump fired Comey Tuesday.    

    >>

  • Feisty rooster gets "arrested" by Post Falls Police

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:47 PM EDT2017-05-10 16:47:58 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A rooster caught up in some "fowl play" in Post Falls landed himself in the slammer overnight. Post Falls Police posted about the ordeal on their Facebook page. They say an officer had to respond to a local business to deal with a feisty rooster because customers were being chased down by the bird which was also jumping on top of cars.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A rooster caught up in some "fowl play" in Post Falls landed himself in the slammer overnight. Post Falls Police posted about the ordeal on their Facebook page. They say an officer had to respond to a local business to deal with a feisty rooster because customers were being chased down by the bird which was also jumping on top of cars.

    >>
    •   