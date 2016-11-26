Silver Alert cancelled: Missing Federal Way man located in Kitsap County

Update: Washington State Patrol reported just after midnight Saturday that a Federal Way man has been located safely.

84-year-old Rockne P. Benedetto was found by the Kitsap County sheriff's office. He had been the subject of a Silver Alert since about noon Friday.

Previous coverage:

The Federal Way PD has issued a Leap Alert for a man who has been missing since noon. Rockne P Benedetto, 84-years-old, is described as a Caucasian male with white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a turtleneck and a brown leather jacket. He is believed to be 5 ft and 3 in tall weighing 130 lbs.

He left his residence near 8th Ave in Federal Way, WA in a 2002 beige PT Cruiser license plate WA #331yld.

Benedetto has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and normally does not operate a vehicle. He may appear confused or lost.

If you have any information you are asked to contact 253-835-2121 immediately.