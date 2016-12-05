Spokane couple finds love in a soup kitchen

Taylor Anderson and Phillip Hocking volunteer each Monday night at Off Broadway Family Outreach. They spend their time serving food to the people of the West Central neighborhood.

Traditionally Off-Broadway Family Outreach serves about 100 meals, however, this Monday it will serve a different crowd.

The two decided to dedicate their lives to that ministry and outreach, “instead of having a fancy wedding and spending a whole bunch of money - We get to have our same community meal with the same people we work with and live with in the neighborhood,” Phillip said.

The location for the wedding is particularly special for these two because it is where they met four years ago.

“Back then I was homeless. I was one of the people showing up grubby to get a meal and she was one of the ones helping out,” Phillip added.

Throughout the years their friendship grew into something more and eventually they fell in love.

“Together we run the kids ministry and the kids wanted to see us get married there. We thought it was cool since it was sentimental, even though its non-traditional,” Taylor said.

Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. Hocking who have a shared vision to live happily ever after, “to continue serving in every area of our lives,” Phillip says.