SNOW GUIDE 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is heartbroken after finding out that someone broke into her home and stole her wedding dress. This happened in the Shadle neighborhood while the woman was out of town. Megan Martens-Haworth has since installed security cameras. Someone busted down her door, and ransacked her home. They stole a lot of items, like jewelry and a safe, but the most heartbreaking for her was when she discovered a garment bag was missing.