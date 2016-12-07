Last Spokane survivor of Pearl Harbor recalls infamous day 75 ye - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Last Spokane survivor of Pearl Harbor recalls infamous day 75 years later

SPOKANE, Wash. -

At one time there were 125 members of the Lilac City Chapter of Pearl Harbor survivors. Sadly, that number is now down to one.

Ray Garland is the sole survivor from the Japanese attack in Hawaii. Now 94 years old, he has vivid memories of that day 75 years ago as a member of the Marines on board the U.S.S. Tennessee, docked in the epicenter of the destruction which started with one big blast.

