With great powder comes great responsibility

If you’ve lived in Spokane for some time, you probably remember the snowstorm from 2010. It brought the City of Spokane to its knees and sent dozens of cars to auto body shops. Since then, the City has made intentional improvements.

“We run dual-purpose equipment with a plow on the front and a deicer on the back,” says City Spokesperson Brian Coddington.

With nearly 2,000 lane miles in Spokane to cover, the drivers stay busy.

Coddington says they cover the main arterials, business, safety, and public transportation routes as a priority. The City is also extremely proactive, having 11 de-icers working ten hour shifts to have coverage all day into the evening. If things get worse, they will go into 24 hour shifts.

All of this preparation is to ensure that storms such as 2010 never destroy our beloved Spokane.

If you’re out driving the streets, the City suggests you “allow a little extra following distance and don’t try to pass.” If you do have to pass, do it on the left because they are pushing snow to the right of the road.