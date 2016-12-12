Meals on Wheels pen pals program forging special connections

Ron Roper has been receiving Meals on Wheels for two years but only recently did he start realizing how special of a delivery it is. That is because Meals on Wheels has added a new program called Pen Pals that invites anyone to write a letter and become friends with one of their recipients.

Ron’s pen pal is named Preslie, a first grader at Spokane International Academy. He wrote to her in a letter that he wants her to call him Gramps.

This program feeds much more than just his stomach.

Executive Director Mollie Dalpae says, “our seniors always look forward to our volunteers delivering letters but now there is an added excitement, is today the day they will get a letter?”

Preslie says, “It was my first time writing to someone that I don’t know, I like writing letters to people.”

Ron too enjoys writing letters and writes to Preslie, “ I live alone and I have a cat, his name is Old Yeller, that is because he is yellow.”

These letters are composed of more than just black ink on white paper, they provide color to the lives of two unlikely friends

Meals on wheels currently has 91 pairings of pen pals and it isn’t limited to just first graders. For more information visit: http://www.mowspokane.org/