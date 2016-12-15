Bomb threat at Jenkins Jr/Sr High School in Chewelah; School cleared

K9 from Fairchild have just arrived and are searching students' bags for signs of explosives.

Jenkins Jr/Sr High School in Chewelah evacuated students Thursday morning to nearby grade school due to a bomb threat.

Principal Shawn Anderson said they are taking the threat “very seriously” and had students in grades 7-12 exit the building. The note was found in the boys locker room and referenced December 16, 2016 (Friday).

Authorities conducted a sweep of the school with a dog from Fairchild, but nothing was found. School officials made the choice to cancel all activities for today and the building will be secured overnight and rechecked Friday morning before students arrive to class.

If parents have questions please contact District Office: 509 685 6800