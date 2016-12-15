Bomb threat at Jenkins Jr/Sr High School in Chewelah; School cle - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bomb threat at Jenkins Jr/Sr High School in Chewelah; School cleared

by Morgan Marum, KHQ Local News Reporter
K9 from Fairchild have just arrived and are searching students' bags for signs of explosives.
CHEWELAH, Wash. -

Jenkins Jr/Sr High School in Chewelah evacuated students Thursday morning to nearby grade school due to a bomb threat.

Principal Shawn Anderson said they are taking the threat “very seriously” and had students in grades 7-12 exit the building. The note was found in the boys locker room and referenced December 16, 2016 (Friday).

Authorities conducted a sweep of the school with a dog from Fairchild, but nothing was found. School officials made the choice to cancel all activities for today and the building will be secured overnight and rechecked Friday morning before students arrive to class. 

If parents have questions please contact District Office: 509 685 6800

  • Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

    The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.

  • Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way

    KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.

  • Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse

    KHQ.COM - Due to the emergency at the Hanford Site today, non-essential personnel who work north of the Wye Barricade are being advised not to report for graveyard shift tonight. Only essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to report to work. An emergency was declared at the site at approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning.

  • UPDATE: Woman missing in bear infested Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

  • Trump: Ousted FBI Director James Comey "was not doing a good job"

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and FBI Director James Comey's firing (all times local): 12:25 p.m. Three U.S. officials say fired FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers that he asked the Justice Department for more money for the bureau's investigation into Russia's election meddling. President Donald Trump fired Comey Tuesday.    

  • Feisty rooster gets "arrested" by Post Falls Police

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A rooster caught up in some "fowl play" in Post Falls landed himself in the slammer overnight. Post Falls Police posted about the ordeal on their Facebook page. They say an officer had to respond to a local business to deal with a feisty rooster because customers were being chased down by the bird which was also jumping on top of cars.

