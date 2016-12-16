Hottest items for the cold temperatures

Our weather team has been warning us of negative temperatures on the way and we wanted to make sure you are as prepared as can be!

To do so we went to three local stores in order to find out what hottest items are flying off the shelves. We then put them to the test to see if their promise holds true!

One flame= good buy

Two flames= great buy

Three flames= cannot live without

First stop:

The General Store, where Kayla chose Wool Socks. She says they “wick away the moisture so your feet stay dry and warm” and chose the brand Fox River.

I tested those out and she was right! I walked around for about ten minutes with a recommended wool sock on one foot, and a regular sock on the other. The socks were affordable, comfortable, and kept my feet warm. They received two out of three flames on the warmth scale.

Next stop:

Mountain Gear, where Mark says their newest technology is the Outdoor Research Electric Glove, which has a small rechargeable battery-powered system. Mark says they last “8 hours on low and 2.5 hours on high.”

I tested them out by making snowballs and although my hands kept toasty, the $250 price tag is something to keep in mind.

Despite the price, they earned a three out of three on the warmth scale.

Third stop:

Sportsman’s Warehouse, where I walked away with a Heat Holders Thermal Hat that has an extra layer of thermal attached to seal in the heat.

From falling snow to the brisk air of a swing it kept its promise and received three out of three flames!

From my head to my toes, I am now on the up and up and ready for the temperatures to drop!