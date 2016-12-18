Coeur d'Alene shooting suspect taken into custody

Update:

Post Falls Police Officers and members of the North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force say they were following up on a tip related to the whereabouts of shooting suspect Chad Everett Tipton Thursday afternoon when they were able to locate him.

Tipton attempted to flee on foot, but he was quickly taken into custody.

Tipton was later booked into the Kootenai County Jail for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, felony in possession of a firearm, and resisting and obstructing.

______________



Previous Coverage:

Coeur d'Alene Police are searching for a man they believe shot another man earlier this week.

Officers say they were called to Kootenai Health early Thursday morning after a shooting victim showed up seeking medical attention. The victim had non life-threatening injuries and was interviewed by officers before being released.

The suspected shooter in the incident was identified as 31-year-old Chad Everett Tipton of Post Falls. Investigators with the FBI's North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force are actively looking for Tipton for Aggravated Assault and Battery.

Tipton is 31-years-old, white, 5'11", 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has numerous tattoos on his arms and upper body. Officers say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Tipton's whereabouts is urged to call the Coeur d'Alene Police Department or their local law enforcement agency. A reward may be offered.