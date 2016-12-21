Can you prank your mom? 'The 25 pound turkey challenge'

Most mothers can only hope by the time their children grow up and move out of the house, they've learned all the necessary things to be a successful adult, including the basic knowledge that a turkey must be cooked in an oven, or perhaps in a smoker... NOT in a microwave.



For this reason a new prank-challenge going around on Facebook is resulting in some hilarious text conversations between mothers and their grown children.



It's called the "25 pound turkey challenge" and here's how it works...



You're supposed to text your mom, asking for some advice. Let her know you're planning to cook a turkey for the holidays and you want to know how long it would take to cook a 25 pound turkey in the microwave. Your mom will hopefully tell you cooking a turkey in a microwave is a horrible idea, but no matter what she says, stay strong and continue to insist there must be some way to cook a turkey in the microwave.



Here's how some of the conversations have gone:



