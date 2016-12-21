Obama oil pipeline rules face uncertain future under Trump

President Barack Obama's administration is expected to push through long-delayed safety measures for the nation's sprawling network of oil pipelines in its final days in power.



The proposal calls for more stringent inspections in rural areas and immediate repairs when pipe defects are found.



But the timing has raised concerns that incoming president Donald Trump or a Republican-controlled Congress could scuttle them.



Petroleum industry representatives say the move could cost companies billions of dollars and divert resources from high-risk areas.



The measures are aimed at preventing accidents such as a 176,000-gallon spill that fouled a North Dakota creek earlier this month.



Thousands more spills over the past decade dumped almost 38 million gallons of oil and other hazardous liquids nationwide. Those accidents caused a combined $2.5 billion in damages.

