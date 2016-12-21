Are you missing your meth kit? The Post Falls Police Department might be able to help

If you don't follow the Post Falls Police Department on Facebook , you really should. Even if you don't live in Post Falls, it's good to know what's going on in the area, and the department is really good about posting daily updates on the calls that they go on.

On Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning, there was nothing really major to report. Good to know. Officers did, however, recover some property that someone may be looking for, and they're willing to give it back if you come and claim it.

"To the person (you know who you are) who left their “kit” that contained methamphetamine, syringes, a glass pipe and state identification at Super 1, please stop by the police department. We would be more than happy to give you your identification back along with some other reading material to go along with it," the department posted on Wednesday morning.

How nice of them, right? Good

If you're reading this and it's your - ahem - kit, that was found and are planning to go pick it up, please contact us as well. We'd love to be there when you go to claim your property.