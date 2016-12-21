SPD on wallaby deaths: 'No crime, just an unfortunate accident'

The scene where SPD and SCRAPS are investigating the deaths of three wallabies

SCRAPS and Spokane Police are investigating the death of three wallabies in the Spokane area, but do not believe a crime was committed.

A social media post from a local animal shelter said three wallabies were killed, and SPD says at least two wallabies were killed.

Details are limited at this time, but a friend of the owner told KHQ the deaths were "brutal and violent."

Investigators told KHQ's Hayley Guenthner they do not believe a crime was committed, and say they believes the deaths were "animal on animal."